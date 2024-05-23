Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.07% YOY

Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : Grasim Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.75% & the profit increased by 0.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.02% and the profit decreased by 9.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.84% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 21.74% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹26.6 for Q4 which increased by 28.04% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered 2.83% return in the last 1 week, 23.92% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹167859.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2489.75 & ₹1660.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Grasim Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37727.13 31965.48 +18.02% 33462.14 +12.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9081.67 7393.12 +22.84% 7766.52 +16.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 1329.22 1244.43 +6.81% 1207.34 +10.09% Total Operating Expense 31733.43 26316.48 +20.58% 28538.85 +11.19% Operating Income 5993.7 5649 +6.1% 4923.29 +21.74% Net Income Before Taxes 3928.47 3471.74 +13.16% 3415.03 +15.03% Net Income 1369.82 1514.44 -9.55% 1368.92 +0.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.6 22.96 +15.85% 20.77 +28.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1369.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹37727.13Cr

