Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.07% YOY

Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live

Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : Grasim Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.75% & the profit increased by 0.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.02% and the profit decreased by 9.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.84% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 21.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.6 for Q4 which increased by 28.04% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered 2.83% return in the last 1 week, 23.92% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of 167859.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2489.75 & 1660.4 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37727.1331965.48+18.02%33462.14+12.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9081.677393.12+22.84%7766.52+16.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization1329.221244.43+6.81%1207.34+10.09%
Total Operating Expense31733.4326316.48+20.58%28538.85+11.19%
Operating Income5993.75649+6.1%4923.29+21.74%
Net Income Before Taxes3928.473471.74+13.16%3415.03+15.03%
Net Income1369.821514.44-9.55%1368.92+0.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.622.96+15.85%20.77+28.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1369.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹37727.13Cr

