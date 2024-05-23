Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.07% YOY

Grasim Industries Q4 Results Live : Grasim Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.75% & the profit increased by 0.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.02% and the profit decreased by 9.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.84% q-o-q & increased by 16.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 21.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹26.6 for Q4 which increased by 28.04% Y-o-Y.
Grasim Industries has delivered 2.83% return in the last 1 week, 23.92% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.
Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹167859.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2489.75 & ₹1660.4 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Grasim Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37727.13
|31965.48
|+18.02%
|33462.14
|+12.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9081.67
|7393.12
|+22.84%
|7766.52
|+16.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1329.22
|1244.43
|+6.81%
|1207.34
|+10.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|31733.43
|26316.48
|+20.58%
|28538.85
|+11.19%
|Operating Income
|5993.7
|5649
|+6.1%
|4923.29
|+21.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3928.47
|3471.74
|+13.16%
|3415.03
|+15.03%
|Net Income
|1369.82
|1514.44
|-9.55%
|1368.92
|+0.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.6
|22.96
|+15.85%
|20.77
|+28.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1369.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹37727.13Cr
