Grasim Q1 results: Aditya Birla Group company posts net loss of 52.12 crore, revenue rises 10.5% YoY
Grasim Q1 results: Aditya Birla Group company posts net loss of ₹52.12 crore, revenue rises 10.5% YoY

Ankit Gohel

Grasim's Board of Directors has approved an investment of 2,000 cr over the next 5 years.

Grasim Industries on Friday reported a standalone net loss of 52.12 crore for the quarter ended June 2024 as compared with a net profit of 355.27 crore in the same quarter last year. The Aditya Birla Group company had posted a net loss of 440.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Grasim Industries’ revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased 10.5% to 6,893.87 crore from 6,237.55 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

On a consolidated basis, revenue during the first quarter of FY25 stood at 33,860.7 crore, up by 9% YoY, driven by strong performance from its diversified businesses portfolio.

At the operational level, standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 51.7% to 325.1 crore from 673.3 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 4.7% from 10.8%, YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA was lower by 4% at 4,760 crore, driven by investments in the Paints business, higher depreciation and interest charges on account of new growth businesses, the company said.

Grasim Industries’ cement business added new capacity of 8.7 Mn TPA, taking total grey cement capacity (domestic + overseas) to 154.9 Mn TPA.

Its newly launched paints brand, Birla Opus’ market presence reached to over 3,300 cities and towns, getting good response from trade channels and consumers, it said.

