Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit drops 17% to 795 crore, revenue down 4.5 YoY
Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit drops 17% to ₹795 crore, revenue down 4.5 YoY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results: The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,442 crore.

Grasim reported a net profit of ₹794.7 crore in September quarter. Photo: MintPremium
Grasim reported a net profit of 794.7 crore in September quarter. Photo: Mint

Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Grasim Industries announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Monday, November 13, reporting a decline of 17.6 per cent to 795 crore, compared to 964.3 crore in the year-ago period.

 

 

 

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 08:24 PM IST
