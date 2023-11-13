Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit drops 17% to ₹795 crore, revenue down 4.5 YoY
Grasim Industries Q2 Results: The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,442 crore.
Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Grasim Industries announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Monday, November 13, reporting a decline of 17.6 per cent to ₹795 crore, compared to ₹964.3 crore in the year-ago period.
