Grasim to focus on paint and building material business: Kumar Mangalam Birla2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:26 PM IST
The company recorded year-on-year growth of 23% in consolidated revenues from operations in FY23, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,17,627 crore
New Delhi: Grasim Industries Limited announced that the company will be shifting focus towards growing two new businesses of paint and building materials going forward, while already investing ₹1,979 crore as capital expenditure (capex) in the paint business in fiscal year 2023, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Grasim Industries Limited at its 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM).