Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.76% YOY

Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Graviss Hospitality declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 69.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 75.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.89% q-o-q & increased by 17.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 83.62% q-o-q & decreased by 76.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 which decreased by 70.47% Y-o-Y.
Graviss Hospitality has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, -16.13% return in last 6 months and -16.31% YTD return.
Currently the Graviss Hospitality has a market cap of ₹283.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.29 & ₹23.72 respectively.
Graviss Hospitality Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.82
|16.35
|+2.87%
|18.2
|-7.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.41
|3.13
|+40.89%
|3.77
|+17.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.98
|0.98
|-0%
|0.77
|+26.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.05
|11.65
|+37.77%
|14.95
|+7.39%
|Operating Income
|0.77
|4.7
|-83.62%
|3.25
|-76.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.03
|4.87
|-78.85%
|3.96
|-74.01%
|Net Income
|1.01
|4.05
|-75.06%
|3.34
|-69.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.58
|-75.86%
|0.47
|-70.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.82Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!