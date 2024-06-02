Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.76% YOY

Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Graviss Hospitality declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 69.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 75.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.89% q-o-q & increased by 17.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.62% q-o-q & decreased by 76.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 which decreased by 70.47% Y-o-Y.

Graviss Hospitality has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, -16.13% return in last 6 months and -16.31% YTD return.

Currently the Graviss Hospitality has a market cap of ₹283.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.29 & ₹23.72 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graviss Hospitality Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.82 16.35 +2.87% 18.2 -7.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.41 3.13 +40.89% 3.77 +17.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.98 0.98 -0% 0.77 +26.94% Total Operating Expense 16.05 11.65 +37.77% 14.95 +7.39% Operating Income 0.77 4.7 -83.62% 3.25 -76.33% Net Income Before Taxes 1.03 4.87 -78.85% 3.96 -74.01% Net Income 1.01 4.05 -75.06% 3.34 -69.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.58 -75.86% 0.47 -70.47%

