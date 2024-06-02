Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.76% YOY

Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live

Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Graviss Hospitality declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 69.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.87% and the profit decreased by 75.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.89% q-o-q & increased by 17.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.62% q-o-q & decreased by 76.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.14 for Q4 which decreased by 70.47% Y-o-Y.

Graviss Hospitality has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, -16.13% return in last 6 months and -16.31% YTD return.

Currently the Graviss Hospitality has a market cap of 283.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 66.29 & 23.72 respectively.

Graviss Hospitality Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.8216.35+2.87%18.2-7.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.413.13+40.89%3.77+17.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.980.98-0%0.77+26.94%
Total Operating Expense16.0511.65+37.77%14.95+7.39%
Operating Income0.774.7-83.62%3.25-76.33%
Net Income Before Taxes1.034.87-78.85%3.96-74.01%
Net Income1.014.05-75.06%3.34-69.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.58-75.86%0.47-70.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.82Cr

