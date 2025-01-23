Gravita India Q3 Results 2025:Gravita India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline increased by 31.49% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 31.48%. The reported profit stood at ₹77.93 crore, while revenue reached ₹996.42 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced significant growth as well, with revenue growing by 7.44% and profit increasing by 8.24%. This positive trend reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic initiatives.

Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 26.84% quarter-over-quarter and a slight increase of 1.32% year-over-year, indicating efficient cost management practices.

Gravita India Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 29.8% quarter-over-quarter and 2.47% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also witnessed an impressive rise, reaching ₹11.35 for Q3, an increase of 29.86% compared to the previous year.

Gravita India has shown a promising performance in the stock market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, a significant 27.36% return over the past six months, though it has seen a slight decline of 0.46% year-to-date.

Currently, Gravita India boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,795.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,700 and a low of ₹730.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, two analysts have given a 'Buy' rating while four have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting the positive sentiment surrounding Gravita India's future prospects.

Gravita India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 996.42 927.42 +7.44% 757.77 +31.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.88 46.31 -26.84% 33.44 +1.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.64 7.18 +6.41% 9.02 -15.3% Total Operating Expense 923.33 871.11 +5.99% 686.44 +34.51% Operating Income 73.09 56.31 +29.8% 71.33 +2.47% Net Income Before Taxes 89.11 84.72 +5.18% 72.77 +22.45% Net Income 77.93 72 +8.24% 59.27 +31.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.35 10.66 +6.47% 8.74 +29.86%