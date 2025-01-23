Gravita India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.48% YOY, profit at ₹77.93 crore and revenue at ₹996.42 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Gravita India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Gravita India Q3 Results 2025:Gravita India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline increased by 31.49% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 31.48%. The reported profit stood at 77.93 crore, while revenue reached 996.42 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced significant growth as well, with revenue growing by 7.44% and profit increasing by 8.24%. This positive trend reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic initiatives.

Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 26.84% quarter-over-quarter and a slight increase of 1.32% year-over-year, indicating efficient cost management practices.

Gravita India Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 29.8% quarter-over-quarter and 2.47% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also witnessed an impressive rise, reaching 11.35 for Q3, an increase of 29.86% compared to the previous year.

Gravita India has shown a promising performance in the stock market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, a significant 27.36% return over the past six months, though it has seen a slight decline of 0.46% year-to-date.

Currently, Gravita India boasts a market capitalization of 15,795.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 2,700 and a low of 730.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, two analysts have given a 'Buy' rating while four have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting the positive sentiment surrounding Gravita India's future prospects.

Gravita India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue996.42927.42+7.44%757.77+31.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.8846.31-26.84%33.44+1.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.647.18+6.41%9.02-15.3%
Total Operating Expense923.33871.11+5.99%686.44+34.51%
Operating Income73.0956.31+29.8%71.33+2.47%
Net Income Before Taxes89.1184.72+5.18%72.77+22.45%
Net Income77.9372+8.24%59.27+31.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.3510.66+6.47%8.74+29.86%
First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
