Gravita India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.48% YOY, profit at ₹77.93 crore and revenue at ₹996.42 crore

Gravita India Q3 Results 2025:Gravita India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline increased by 31.49% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 31.48%. The reported profit stood at ₹77.93 crore, while revenue reached ₹996.42 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced significant growth as well, with revenue growing by 7.44% and profit increasing by 8.24%. This positive trend reflects the company's robust operational performance and strategic initiatives.
Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 26.84% quarter-over-quarter and a slight increase of 1.32% year-over-year, indicating efficient cost management practices.
The operating income demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 29.8% quarter-over-quarter and 2.47% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also witnessed an impressive rise, reaching ₹11.35 for Q3, an increase of 29.86% compared to the previous year.
Gravita India has shown a promising performance in the stock market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, a significant 27.36% return over the past six months, though it has seen a slight decline of 0.46% year-to-date.
Currently, Gravita India boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,795.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,700 and a low of ₹730.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, two analysts have given a 'Buy' rating while four have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting the positive sentiment surrounding Gravita India's future prospects.
Gravita India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|996.42
|927.42
|+7.44%
|757.77
|+31.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.88
|46.31
|-26.84%
|33.44
|+1.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.64
|7.18
|+6.41%
|9.02
|-15.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|923.33
|871.11
|+5.99%
|686.44
|+34.51%
|Operating Income
|73.09
|56.31
|+29.8%
|71.33
|+2.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|89.11
|84.72
|+5.18%
|72.77
|+22.45%
|Net Income
|77.93
|72
|+8.24%
|59.27
|+31.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.35
|10.66
|+6.47%
|8.74
|+29.86%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹77.93Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹996.42Cr