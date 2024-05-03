Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gravita India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.1% YOY

Gravita India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.1% YOY

Livemint

Gravita India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.29% YoY & profit increased by 8.1% YoY

Gravita India Q4 Results Live

Gravita India Q4 Results Live : Gravita India announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 15.29% year-over-year, while the profit saw a rise of 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced a 13.94% growth in revenue and a notable 16.38% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 19.02% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 22.32% year-over-year.

Despite a 16.33% decrease in operating income quarter-over-quarter, there was a positive 5.65% growth in operating income year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.92 for Q4, representing a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Gravita India's stock performance in the market showed a 0.66% return in the last 1 week, -1.73% return in the last 6 months, and -10.78% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gravita India has a market capitalization of 6653.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1166 & 506.75 respectively.

All 3 analysts covering the company as of 03 May, 2024 have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating positive sentiment towards Gravita India.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024 was also to Strong Buy the company's stock.

Additionally, Gravita India declared a final dividend of 5.2 with an ex-dividend date set for 14 May, 2024, rewarding its shareholders.

Gravita India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue863.41757.77+13.94%748.93+15.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.0833.44-19.02%34.86-22.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.489.02+38.36%6.92+80.35%
Total Operating Expense803.73686.44+17.09%692.44+16.07%
Operating Income59.6871.33-16.33%56.49+5.65%
Net Income Before Taxes72.2272.77-0.76%69.77+3.51%
Net Income68.9859.27+16.38%63.81+8.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.928.74+13.5%9.43+5.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹863.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

