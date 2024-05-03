Gravita India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.1% YOY

Gravita India Q4 Results Live : Gravita India announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 15.29% year-over-year, while the profit saw a rise of 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced a 13.94% growth in revenue and a notable 16.38% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 19.02% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 22.32% year-over-year.
Despite a 16.33% decrease in operating income quarter-over-quarter, there was a positive 5.65% growth in operating income year-over-year.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹9.92 for Q4, representing a 5.15% increase year-over-year.
Gravita India's stock performance in the market showed a 0.66% return in the last 1 week, -1.73% return in the last 6 months, and -10.78% year-to-date return.
Currently, Gravita India has a market capitalization of ₹6653.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1166 & ₹506.75 respectively.
All 3 analysts covering the company as of 03 May, 2024 have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating positive sentiment towards Gravita India.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024 was also to Strong Buy the company's stock.
Additionally, Gravita India declared a final dividend of ₹5.2 with an ex-dividend date set for 14 May, 2024, rewarding its shareholders.
Gravita India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|863.41
|757.77
|+13.94%
|748.93
|+15.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.08
|33.44
|-19.02%
|34.86
|-22.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.48
|9.02
|+38.36%
|6.92
|+80.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|803.73
|686.44
|+17.09%
|692.44
|+16.07%
|Operating Income
|59.68
|71.33
|-16.33%
|56.49
|+5.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.22
|72.77
|-0.76%
|69.77
|+3.51%
|Net Income
|68.98
|59.27
|+16.38%
|63.81
|+8.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.92
|8.74
|+13.5%
|9.43
|+5.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹863.41Cr
