Gravita India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.1% YOY

Gravita India Q4 Results Live : Gravita India announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 15.29% year-over-year, while the profit saw a rise of 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gravita India experienced a 13.94% growth in revenue and a notable 16.38% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 19.02% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 22.32% year-over-year.

Despite a 16.33% decrease in operating income quarter-over-quarter, there was a positive 5.65% growth in operating income year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹9.92 for Q4, representing a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Gravita India's stock performance in the market showed a 0.66% return in the last 1 week, -1.73% return in the last 6 months, and -10.78% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gravita India has a market capitalization of ₹6653.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1166 & ₹506.75 respectively.

All 3 analysts covering the company as of 03 May, 2024 have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating positive sentiment towards Gravita India.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024 was also to Strong Buy the company's stock.

Additionally, Gravita India declared a final dividend of ₹5.2 with an ex-dividend date set for 14 May, 2024, rewarding its shareholders.

Gravita India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 863.41 757.77 +13.94% 748.93 +15.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.08 33.44 -19.02% 34.86 -22.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.48 9.02 +38.36% 6.92 +80.35% Total Operating Expense 803.73 686.44 +17.09% 692.44 +16.07% Operating Income 59.68 71.33 -16.33% 56.49 +5.65% Net Income Before Taxes 72.22 72.77 -0.76% 69.77 +3.51% Net Income 68.98 59.27 +16.38% 63.81 +8.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.92 8.74 +13.5% 9.43 +5.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹863.41Cr

