Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.9% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.49% & the profit increased by 40.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.73% and the profit decreased by 10.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 27.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹52.22 for Q1 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 37.95% return in last 6 months and 39.49% YTD return.

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹19811.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1543.7 & ₹725 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1508.23 1497.33 +0.73% 1283.69 +17.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 240.83 231.72 +3.93% 214.39 +12.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 197.05 165.59 +19% 179.72 +9.64% Total Operating Expense 811.46 793.92 +2.21% 735.9 +10.27% Operating Income 696.77 703.41 -0.94% 547.79 +27.2% Net Income Before Taxes 847.97 941.92 -9.97% 600.86 +41.13% Net Income 811.94 905.08 -10.29% 576.27 +40.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.22 57.95 -9.89% 40.25 +29.74%