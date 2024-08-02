Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.9% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.49% & the profit increased by 40.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.73% and the profit decreased by 10.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 27.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹52.22 for Q1 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.
Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 37.95% return in last 6 months and 39.49% YTD return.
Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹19811.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1543.7 & ₹725 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1508.23
|1497.33
|+0.73%
|1283.69
|+17.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|240.83
|231.72
|+3.93%
|214.39
|+12.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|197.05
|165.59
|+19%
|179.72
|+9.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|811.46
|793.92
|+2.21%
|735.9
|+10.27%
|Operating Income
|696.77
|703.41
|-0.94%
|547.79
|+27.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|847.97
|941.92
|-9.97%
|600.86
|+41.13%
|Net Income
|811.94
|905.08
|-10.29%
|576.27
|+40.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|52.22
|57.95
|-9.89%
|40.25
|+29.74%
