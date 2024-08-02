Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.9% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.9% YOY

Livemint

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.49% YoY & profit increased by 40.9% YoY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q1 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.49% & the profit increased by 40.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.73% and the profit decreased by 10.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 27.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 52.22 for Q1 which increased by 29.74% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 37.95% return in last 6 months and 39.49% YTD return.

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of 19811.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1543.7 & 725 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1508.231497.33+0.73%1283.69+17.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total240.83231.72+3.93%214.39+12.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization197.05165.59+19%179.72+9.64%
Total Operating Expense811.46793.92+2.21%735.9+10.27%
Operating Income696.77703.41-0.94%547.79+27.2%
Net Income Before Taxes847.97941.92-9.97%600.86+41.13%
Net Income811.94905.08-10.29%576.27+40.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS52.2257.95-9.89%40.25+29.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹811.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1508.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

