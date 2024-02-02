Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 14.19% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.38% & the profit decreased by 14.19% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.31% and the profit decreased by 9.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 3.39% q-o-q & decreased by 25.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹35.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.32% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 3.37% return in the last 1 week, 26.69% return in last 6 months and 1.41% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹14141.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1043.9 & ₹527.02 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1245.13 1229.02 +1.31% 1421.03 -12.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 216.65 223.49 -3.06% 190.61 +13.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 194.02 186.74 +3.9% 184.35 +5.25% Total Operating Expense 804.3 802.64 +0.21% 829.59 -3.05% Operating Income 440.83 426.38 +3.39% 591.44 -25.46% Net Income Before Taxes 539.67 611.93 -11.81% 628.85 -14.18% Net Income 538.17 594.66 -9.5% 627.2 -14.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.37 31.98 +10.61% 43.84 -19.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹538.17Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1245.13Cr

