Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 14.19% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.38% & the profit decreased by 14.19% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.31% and the profit decreased by 9.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.39% q-o-q & decreased by 25.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹35.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.32% Y-o-Y.
Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 3.37% return in the last 1 week, 26.69% return in last 6 months and 1.41% YTD return.
Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹14141.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1043.9 & ₹527.02 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1245.13
|1229.02
|+1.31%
|1421.03
|-12.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|216.65
|223.49
|-3.06%
|190.61
|+13.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|194.02
|186.74
|+3.9%
|184.35
|+5.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|804.3
|802.64
|+0.21%
|829.59
|-3.05%
|Operating Income
|440.83
|426.38
|+3.39%
|591.44
|-25.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|539.67
|611.93
|-11.81%
|628.85
|-14.18%
|Net Income
|538.17
|594.66
|-9.5%
|627.2
|-14.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.37
|31.98
|+10.61%
|43.84
|-19.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹538.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1245.13Cr
