Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 14.19% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 14.19% YOY

Livemint

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.38% YoY & profit decreasedby 14.19% YoY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.38% & the profit decreased by 14.19% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.31% and the profit decreased by 9.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.39% q-o-q & decreased by 25.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 35.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.32% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered 3.37% return in the last 1 week, 26.69% return in last 6 months and 1.41% YTD return.

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of 14141.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1043.9 & 527.02 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1245.131229.02+1.31%1421.03-12.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total216.65223.49-3.06%190.61+13.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.02186.74+3.9%184.35+5.25%
Total Operating Expense804.3802.64+0.21%829.59-3.05%
Operating Income440.83426.38+3.39%591.44-25.46%
Net Income Before Taxes539.67611.93-11.81%628.85-14.18%
Net Income538.17594.66-9.5%627.2-14.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.3731.98+10.61%43.84-19.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹538.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1245.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.