Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025:Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.66% & the profit increased by 10.31% YoY. Profit at ₹593.66 crore and revenue at ₹1236.87 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.68% and the profit increased by 3.14%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.56% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 22.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹23.34 for Q3 which decreased by 34.01% Y-o-Y.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1236.87 1354.4 -8.68% 1245.13 -0.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 235.81 239.55 -1.56% 216.65 +8.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 205.37 205.51 -0.07% 194.02 +5.85% Total Operating Expense 877.23 890.45 -1.48% 804.3 +9.07% Operating Income 359.64 463.95 -22.48% 440.83 -18.42% Net Income Before Taxes 608.1 609.75 -0.27% 539.67 +12.68% Net Income 593.66 575.57 +3.14% 538.17 +10.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.34 31.28 -25.38% 35.37 -34.01%