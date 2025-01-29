Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.31% YOY, profit at ₹593.66 crore and revenue at ₹1236.87 crore

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025:Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.66% & the profit increased by 10.31% YoY. Profit at ₹593.66 crore and revenue at ₹1236.87 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.68% and the profit increased by 3.14%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.56% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 22.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹23.34 for Q3 which decreased by 34.01% Y-o-Y.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1236.87
|1354.4
|-8.68%
|1245.13
|-0.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|235.81
|239.55
|-1.56%
|216.65
|+8.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|205.37
|205.51
|-0.07%
|194.02
|+5.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|877.23
|890.45
|-1.48%
|804.3
|+9.07%
|Operating Income
|359.64
|463.95
|-22.48%
|440.83
|-18.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|608.1
|609.75
|-0.27%
|539.67
|+12.68%
|Net Income
|593.66
|575.57
|+3.14%
|538.17
|+10.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.34
|31.28
|-25.38%
|35.37
|-34.01%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹593.66Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1236.87Cr