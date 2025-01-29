Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.31% YOY, profit at ₹593.66 crore and revenue at ₹1236.87 crore

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.66% YoY & profit increased by 10.31% YoY, profit at 593.66 crore and revenue at 1236.87 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results 2025:Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0.66% & the profit increased by 10.31% YoY. Profit at 593.66 crore and revenue at 1236.87 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.68% and the profit increased by 3.14%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.56% q-o-q & increased by 8.84% Y-o-Y.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 22.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.42% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 23.34 for Q3 which decreased by 34.01% Y-o-Y.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1236.871354.4-8.68%1245.13-0.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total235.81239.55-1.56%216.65+8.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization205.37205.51-0.07%194.02+5.85%
Total Operating Expense877.23890.45-1.48%804.3+9.07%
Operating Income359.64463.95-22.48%440.83-18.42%
Net Income Before Taxes608.1609.75-0.27%539.67+12.68%
Net Income593.66575.57+3.14%538.17+10.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.3431.28-25.38%35.37-34.01%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
