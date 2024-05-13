Hello User
Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Livemint

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.84% YoY & profit increased by 25.37% YoY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.84% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.25% and the profit increased by 68.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.96% q-o-q & increased by 18.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 59.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 57.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered -8.98% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and -0.79% YTD return.

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of 13835.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1129 & 653.52 respectively. As of 13 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1497.331245.13+20.25%1455.98+2.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total231.72216.65+6.96%194.96+18.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization165.59194.02-14.65%167.48-1.13%
Total Operating Expense793.92804.3-1.29%673.18+17.94%
Operating Income703.41440.83+59.56%782.8-10.14%
Net Income Before Taxes941.92539.67+74.54%697.5+35.04%
Net Income905.08538.17+68.18%721.94+25.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.9535.37+63.84%50.47+14.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹905.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1497.33Cr

