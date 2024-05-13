Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.84% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.25% and the profit increased by 68.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.96% q-o-q & increased by 18.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 59.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹57.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered -8.98% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and -0.79% YTD return.
Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹13835.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1129 & ₹653.52 respectively. As of 13 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1497.33
|1245.13
|+20.25%
|1455.98
|+2.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|231.72
|216.65
|+6.96%
|194.96
|+18.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|165.59
|194.02
|-14.65%
|167.48
|-1.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|793.92
|804.3
|-1.29%
|673.18
|+17.94%
|Operating Income
|703.41
|440.83
|+59.56%
|782.8
|-10.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|941.92
|539.67
|+74.54%
|697.5
|+35.04%
|Net Income
|905.08
|538.17
|+68.18%
|721.94
|+25.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|57.95
|35.37
|+63.84%
|50.47
|+14.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹905.08Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1497.33Cr
