Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.37% YOY

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Results Live : Great Eastern Shipping Company declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.84% & the profit increased by 25.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.25% and the profit increased by 68.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.96% q-o-q & increased by 18.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 59.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹57.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y. Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered -8.98% return in the last 1 week, 32.16% return in last 6 months and -0.79% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Great Eastern Shipping Company has a market cap of ₹13835.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1129 & ₹653.52 respectively. As of 13 May, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1497.33 1245.13 +20.25% 1455.98 +2.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 231.72 216.65 +6.96% 194.96 +18.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 165.59 194.02 -14.65% 167.48 -1.13% Total Operating Expense 793.92 804.3 -1.29% 673.18 +17.94% Operating Income 703.41 440.83 +59.56% 782.8 -10.14% Net Income Before Taxes 941.92 539.67 +74.54% 697.5 +35.04% Net Income 905.08 538.17 +68.18% 721.94 +25.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 57.95 35.37 +63.84% 50.47 +14.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹905.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1497.33Cr

