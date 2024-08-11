Greaves Cotton Q1 results: profit at ₹10.32Cr, Revenue increased by 12.51% YoY

Greaves Cotton Q1 Results Live : Greaves Cotton Q1 Results Live: Greaves Cotton declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 12.51% and the profit came at ₹10.32 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a loss of ₹5.98 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.88%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed mixed performance, declining by 11.58% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 3.67% year-on-year. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses on an annual basis, Greaves Cotton managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 121.95% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 104.23% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.44, reflecting an impressive year-on-year increase of 278.73%. Despite this positive performance, Greaves Cotton has delivered a -9.23% return over the last week, a -9.07% return over the last six months, and a modest 1.38% year-to-date return.

Greaves Cotton currently has a market capitalization of ₹3581.15 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹181.4 and ₹112.05, respectively. As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of the three analysts covering the company, two analysts have given a 'Buy' rating and one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation for Greaves Cotton as of 11 Aug, 2024, is to 'Strong Buy'. This aligns with the company's impressive financial turnaround and the positive outlook from analysts.

Greaves Cotton Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 639.7 672.53 -4.88% 568.59 +12.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.55 84.31 -11.58% 71.91 +3.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.05 28.18 -7.56% 16.73 +55.71% Total Operating Expense 638.46 678.18 -5.86% 597.9 +6.78% Operating Income 1.24 -5.65 +121.95% -29.31 +104.23% Net Income Before Taxes 15.26 3.49 +337.25% -10.41 +246.59% Net Income 10.32 2.56 +303.12% -5.98 +272.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.44 0.18 +147.76% -0.25 +278.73%