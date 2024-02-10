Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 802.49% YoY

Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.57% & the profit increased by 802.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.44% and the profit increased by 130.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 57.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 103.26% q-o-q & increased by 240.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 315.61% Y-o-Y.

Greaves Cotton has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in the last 6 months, and 11.48% YTD return.

Currently, Greaves Cotton has a market cap of ₹3930.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹175.7 & ₹118.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Greaves Cotton Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 665.38 726.69 -8.44% 513.51 +29.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.38 72.58 +13.5% 52.46 +57.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.33 19.15 +6.16% 13.14 +54.72% Total Operating Expense 650.35 1188.26 -45.27% 524.21 +24.06% Operating Income 15.03 -461.57 +103.26% -10.7 +240.47% Net Income Before Taxes 74.34 -340.52 +121.83% 4.75 +1465.05% Net Income 58.03 -190.78 +130.42% 6.43 +802.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.24 2.44 -48.95% 0.3 +315.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹665.38Cr

