Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 802.49% YoY

Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 802.49% YoY

Livemint

Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.57% YoY & profit increased by 802.49% YoY

Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live

Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.57% & the profit increased by 802.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.44% and the profit increased by 130.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 57.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 103.26% q-o-q & increased by 240.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 315.61% Y-o-Y.

Greaves Cotton has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in the last 6 months, and 11.48% YTD return.

Currently, Greaves Cotton has a market cap of 3930.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 175.7 & 118.15 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Greaves Cotton Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue665.38726.69-8.44%513.51+29.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.3872.58+13.5%52.46+57.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.3319.15+6.16%13.14+54.72%
Total Operating Expense650.351188.26-45.27%524.21+24.06%
Operating Income15.03-461.57+103.26%-10.7+240.47%
Net Income Before Taxes74.34-340.52+121.83%4.75+1465.05%
Net Income58.03-190.78+130.42%6.43+802.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.242.44-48.95%0.3+315.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹665.38Cr

