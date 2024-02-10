Greaves Cotton Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 802.49% YoY

Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.57% & the profit increased by 802.49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.44% and the profit increased by 130.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.5% q-o-q & increased by 57.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 103.26% q-o-q & increased by 240.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 315.61% Y-o-Y.
Greaves Cotton has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 28.14% return in the last 6 months, and 11.48% YTD return.
Currently, Greaves Cotton has a market cap of ₹3930.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹175.7 & ₹118.15 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Greaves Cotton Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|665.38
|726.69
|-8.44%
|513.51
|+29.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.38
|72.58
|+13.5%
|52.46
|+57.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.33
|19.15
|+6.16%
|13.14
|+54.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|650.35
|1188.26
|-45.27%
|524.21
|+24.06%
|Operating Income
|15.03
|-461.57
|+103.26%
|-10.7
|+240.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.34
|-340.52
|+121.83%
|4.75
|+1465.05%
|Net Income
|58.03
|-190.78
|+130.42%
|6.43
|+802.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.24
|2.44
|-48.95%
|0.3
|+315.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹665.38Cr
