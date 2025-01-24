Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025:Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 12.81% year-over-year, despite a drastic drop in profit by 64.14%. The company reported a profit of ₹20.81 crore and revenue of ₹750.6 crore for the quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Greaves Cotton saw revenue growth of 6.42% and a remarkable profit increase of 546.27%. This indicates a recovery in operational performance despite the year-over-year profit decline.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.13% year-over-year, contributing to the pressure on profit margins.

Interestingly, the operating income showed a significant uptrend, rising by 361.17% quarter-over-quarter and 33.8% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.72, marking a decrease of 41.94% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in profitability.

Greaves Cotton has delivered a return of -1.82% in the last week, while showing a robust 53.42% return over the last six months, despite a year-to-date return of -10.71%.

As of now, Greaves Cotton holds a market capitalization of ₹5759.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹319.5 and a low of ₹112.05.

Greaves Cotton Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 750.6 705.31 +6.42% 665.38 +12.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.78 84.55 +1.45% 82.38 +4.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.73 26.43 -2.65% 20.33 +26.56% Total Operating Expense 730.49 713.01 +2.45% 650.35 +12.32% Operating Income 20.11 -7.7 +361.17% 15.03 +33.8% Net Income Before Taxes 28.6 1.81 +1480.11% 74.34 -61.53% Net Income 20.81 3.22 +546.27% 58.03 -64.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.72 0.26 +176.92% 1.24 -41.94%