Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 64.14% YOY, profit at ₹20.81 crore and revenue at ₹750.6 crore

Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.81% YoY & profit decreased by 64.14% YoY, profit at 20.81 crore and revenue at 750.6 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025:Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 12.81% year-over-year, despite a drastic drop in profit by 64.14%. The company reported a profit of 20.81 crore and revenue of 750.6 crore for the quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Greaves Cotton saw revenue growth of 6.42% and a remarkable profit increase of 546.27%. This indicates a recovery in operational performance despite the year-over-year profit decline.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.13% year-over-year, contributing to the pressure on profit margins.

Greaves Cotton Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income showed a significant uptrend, rising by 361.17% quarter-over-quarter and 33.8% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.72, marking a decrease of 41.94% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in profitability.

Greaves Cotton has delivered a return of -1.82% in the last week, while showing a robust 53.42% return over the last six months, despite a year-to-date return of -10.71%.

As of now, Greaves Cotton holds a market capitalization of 5759.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 319.5 and a low of 112.05.

Greaves Cotton Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue750.6705.31+6.42%665.38+12.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.7884.55+1.45%82.38+4.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.7326.43-2.65%20.33+26.56%
Total Operating Expense730.49713.01+2.45%650.35+12.32%
Operating Income20.11-7.7+361.17%15.03+33.8%
Net Income Before Taxes28.61.81+1480.11%74.34-61.53%
Net Income20.813.22+546.27%58.03-64.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.720.26+176.92%1.24-41.94%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
