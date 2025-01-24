Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 64.14% YOY, profit at ₹20.81 crore and revenue at ₹750.6 crore

Greaves Cotton Q3 Results 2025:Greaves Cotton declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 12.81% year-over-year, despite a drastic drop in profit by 64.14%. The company reported a profit of ₹20.81 crore and revenue of ₹750.6 crore for the quarter.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Greaves Cotton saw revenue growth of 6.42% and a remarkable profit increase of 546.27%. This indicates a recovery in operational performance despite the year-over-year profit decline.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.13% year-over-year, contributing to the pressure on profit margins.
Interestingly, the operating income showed a significant uptrend, rising by 361.17% quarter-over-quarter and 33.8% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.72, marking a decrease of 41.94% year-over-year, further indicating the challenges faced in profitability.
Greaves Cotton has delivered a return of -1.82% in the last week, while showing a robust 53.42% return over the last six months, despite a year-to-date return of -10.71%.
As of now, Greaves Cotton holds a market capitalization of ₹5759.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹319.5 and a low of ₹112.05.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|750.6
|705.31
|+6.42%
|665.38
|+12.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.78
|84.55
|+1.45%
|82.38
|+4.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.73
|26.43
|-2.65%
|20.33
|+26.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|730.49
|713.01
|+2.45%
|650.35
|+12.32%
|Operating Income
|20.11
|-7.7
|+361.17%
|15.03
|+33.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.6
|1.81
|+1480.11%
|74.34
|-61.53%
|Net Income
|20.81
|3.22
|+546.27%
|58.03
|-64.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.72
|0.26
|+176.92%
|1.24
|-41.94%
