Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 312.53% YOY

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Greencrest Financial Services announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 23.9% year-over-year.

The company also reported a significant increase in losses, which surged by 312.53% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Greencrest Financial Services experienced a 43.6% decline in revenue and a substantial 572.71% increase in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise by 1620.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1934.18% year-over-year.

On the positive side, the operating income showed an improvement, rising by 82.13% quarter-over-quarter and 91.7% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹-0.19, marking a significant decrease of 304.7% year-over-year.

Greencrest Financial Services delivered negative returns of -4.72% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 31.17% in the last 6 months and 3.06% year-to-date.

As of now, Greencrest Financial Services holds a market capitalization of ₹36.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1.32 and ₹0.59 respectively.

Greencrest Financial Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.28 14.68 -43.6% 10.88 -23.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.73 0.1 +1620.89% 0.08 +1934.18% Total Operating Expense 8.42 15.45 -45.54% 12.55 -32.95% Operating Income -0.14 -0.78 +82.13% -1.67 +91.7% Net Income Before Taxes -6.85 1.09 -728.38% -2.47 -177.32% Net Income -6.8 1.44 -572.71% -1.65 -312.53% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.19 0.04 -576.92% -0.05 -304.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-6.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8.28Cr

