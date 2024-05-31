Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 312.53% YOY

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Greencrest Financial Services announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 23.9% year-over-year.
The company also reported a significant increase in losses, which surged by 312.53% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Greencrest Financial Services experienced a 43.6% decline in revenue and a substantial 572.71% increase in losses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise by 1620.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1934.18% year-over-year.
On the positive side, the operating income showed an improvement, rising by 82.13% quarter-over-quarter and 91.7% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹-0.19, marking a significant decrease of 304.7% year-over-year.
Greencrest Financial Services delivered negative returns of -4.72% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 31.17% in the last 6 months and 3.06% year-to-date.
As of now, Greencrest Financial Services holds a market capitalization of ₹36.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1.32 and ₹0.59 respectively.
Greencrest Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.28
|14.68
|-43.6%
|10.88
|-23.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.73
|0.1
|+1620.89%
|0.08
|+1934.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.42
|15.45
|-45.54%
|12.55
|-32.95%
|Operating Income
|-0.14
|-0.78
|+82.13%
|-1.67
|+91.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-6.85
|1.09
|-728.38%
|-2.47
|-177.32%
|Net Income
|-6.8
|1.44
|-572.71%
|-1.65
|-312.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.19
|0.04
|-576.92%
|-0.05
|-304.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-6.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!