Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 312.53% YOY

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 312.53% YOY

Livemint

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 23.9% YoY & loss increased by 312.53% YoY

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live

Greencrest Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Greencrest Financial Services announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 23.9% year-over-year.

The company also reported a significant increase in losses, which surged by 312.53% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Greencrest Financial Services experienced a 43.6% decline in revenue and a substantial 572.71% increase in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise by 1620.89% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1934.18% year-over-year.

On the positive side, the operating income showed an improvement, rising by 82.13% quarter-over-quarter and 91.7% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at -0.19, marking a significant decrease of 304.7% year-over-year.

Greencrest Financial Services delivered negative returns of -4.72% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 31.17% in the last 6 months and 3.06% year-to-date.

As of now, Greencrest Financial Services holds a market capitalization of 36.92 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1.32 and 0.59 respectively.

Greencrest Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.2814.68-43.6%10.88-23.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.730.1+1620.89%0.08+1934.18%
Total Operating Expense8.4215.45-45.54%12.55-32.95%
Operating Income-0.14-0.78+82.13%-1.67+91.7%
Net Income Before Taxes-6.851.09-728.38%-2.47-177.32%
Net Income-6.81.44-572.71%-1.65-312.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.190.04-576.92%-0.05-304.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-6.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.28Cr

