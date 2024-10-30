GREENLAM INDU Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52% YoY

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
GREENLAM INDU Q2 Results Live
GREENLAM INDU Q2 Results Live : GREENLAM INDU has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a significant downturn in profitability and revenue. The company declared its results on October 29, 2024, reporting a topline decrease of 39.15% year-over-year, alongside a staggering profit decline of 52%. Despite these numbers, the company experienced a quarterly improvement, with revenue growing by 12.58% and profit increasing by 70.79% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, GREENLAM INDU reported a 6.88% rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, when looking at the yearly performance, these expenses have decreased by 35.57%. This reflects the company’s efforts to manage costs effectively in a challenging market environment.

The operating income for the quarter was also impacted, showing an increase of 44.84% from the previous quarter but a notable decrease of 47.04% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 2.7, marking a decline of 52.16% compared to the same period last year.

Investors have seen mixed performance from GREENLAM INDU, with a 2.26% return in the last week, but a significant drop of 15.62% over the past six months and a slight decline of 4.22% year-to-date. Currently, the company's market capitalization is reported at 6520.3 Cr, with a 52-week high of 662 and a low of 431.

Market analysts are divided in their outlook for GREENLAM INDU. As of October 30, 2024, out of nine analysts covering the company, three have issued Hold ratings, three have rated it as Buy, and three have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a tendency towards a Buy, suggesting that analysts see potential for recovery despite the current downturn.

GREENLAM INDU Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue680.81604.71+12.58%1118.88-39.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.33122.88+6.88%203.85-35.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.8126.31+1.9%36.86-27.26%
Total Operating Expense626.19567+10.44%1015.75-38.35%
Operating Income54.6237.71+44.84%103.13-47.04%
Net Income Before Taxes47.2427.05+74.64%96.35-50.97%
Net Income34.6220.27+70.79%72.13-52%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.71.56+73.08%5.64-52.16%
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGREENLAM INDU Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52% YoY

