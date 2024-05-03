Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.76% YOY

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.76% YOY

Livemint

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.15% YoY & profit decreased by 56.76% YoY

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenpanel Industries declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.15% & the profit decreased by 56.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.82% while the profit decreased by 13.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.06% q-o-q & increased by 20.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.97% q-o-q & decreased by 44.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.43 for Q4 which decreased by 56.75% Y-o-Y.

Greenpanel Industries has delivered -1.08% return in the last 1 week, -10.8% return in the last 6 months, and -26.25% YTD return.

Currently, Greenpanel Industries has a market cap of 3872.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 449.9 & 296.25 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Greenpanel Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue396.6385.74+2.82%441.41-10.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.5133.47+15.06%31.88+20.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.2517.93+1.77%17.19+6.16%
Total Operating Expense363.55343.38+5.87%382.37-4.92%
Operating Income33.0542.36-21.97%59.04-44.01%
Net Income Before Taxes40.2737.45+7.54%64.33-37.4%
Net Income29.834.61-13.89%68.93-56.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.432.82-13.83%5.62-56.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹396.6Cr

