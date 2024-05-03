Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.76% YOY

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenpanel Industries declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.15% & the profit decreased by 56.76% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.82% while the profit decreased by 13.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.06% q-o-q & increased by 20.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 21.97% q-o-q & decreased by 44.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.43 for Q4 which decreased by 56.75% Y-o-Y.
Greenpanel Industries has delivered -1.08% return in the last 1 week, -10.8% return in the last 6 months, and -26.25% YTD return.
Currently, Greenpanel Industries has a market cap of ₹3872.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449.9 & ₹296.25 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Greenpanel Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|396.6
|385.74
|+2.82%
|441.41
|-10.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.51
|33.47
|+15.06%
|31.88
|+20.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.25
|17.93
|+1.77%
|17.19
|+6.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|363.55
|343.38
|+5.87%
|382.37
|-4.92%
|Operating Income
|33.05
|42.36
|-21.97%
|59.04
|-44.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.27
|37.45
|+7.54%
|64.33
|-37.4%
|Net Income
|29.8
|34.61
|-13.89%
|68.93
|-56.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.43
|2.82
|-13.83%
|5.62
|-56.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹396.6Cr
