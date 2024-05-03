Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.76% YOY

Greenpanel Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenpanel Industries declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.15% & the profit decreased by 56.76% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.82% while the profit decreased by 13.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.06% q-o-q & increased by 20.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.97% q-o-q & decreased by 44.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.43 for Q4 which decreased by 56.75% Y-o-Y.

Greenpanel Industries has delivered -1.08% return in the last 1 week, -10.8% return in the last 6 months, and -26.25% YTD return.

Currently, Greenpanel Industries has a market cap of ₹3872.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449.9 & ₹296.25 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Greenpanel Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 396.6 385.74 +2.82% 441.41 -10.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.51 33.47 +15.06% 31.88 +20.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.25 17.93 +1.77% 17.19 +6.16% Total Operating Expense 363.55 343.38 +5.87% 382.37 -4.92% Operating Income 33.05 42.36 -21.97% 59.04 -44.01% Net Income Before Taxes 40.27 37.45 +7.54% 64.33 -37.4% Net Income 29.8 34.61 -13.89% 68.93 -56.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.43 2.82 -13.83% 5.62 -56.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹396.6Cr

