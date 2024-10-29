Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.77% YoY

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live : Greenply Industries has announced its Q2 results for 2024, revealing a robust performance with a 5.39% increase in revenue year-over-year and a notable 26.77% surge in profit. The company declared these results on October 28, 2024, showcasing resilience in a competitive market.
Despite these positive year-over-year figures, the company faced some challenges in comparison to the previous quarter. Revenue saw a quarter-over-quarter growth of 9.69%, but profit experienced a significant decline of 46.69%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the industry and the impact of rising operational costs.
Further analysis indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 12.46% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.82% year-over-year. Such an uptick in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline in the last quarter.
On the operational front, Greenply Industries reported a slight decrease in operating income by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a healthy increase of 21.15% year-over-year. This suggests that while the current quarter faced challenges, the long-term trajectory remains positive.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.41 for Q2, marking an impressive increase of 25.89% year-over-year, which is encouraging for investors looking for growth indicators.
In terms of stock performance, Greenply Industries has delivered a mixed bag in recent months. The stock has experienced a -2.5% return in the past week, but boasts a remarkable 47.8% return over the last six months and an impressive 60.38% return year-to-date.
Currently, Greenply Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹4733.32 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹411.95 and a low of ₹157. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with out of nine analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and three have suggested a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future performance.
Greenply Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|640.48
|583.88
|+9.69%
|607.73
|+5.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.52
|73.38
|+12.46%
|77.98
|+5.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.08
|14.99
|+0.63%
|16.17
|-6.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|597.94
|540.95
|+10.53%
|572.62
|+4.42%
|Operating Income
|42.54
|42.93
|-0.9%
|35.11
|+21.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.64
|33.72
|-23.96%
|20.87
|+22.84%
|Net Income
|17.63
|33.06
|-46.69%
|13.91
|+26.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.41
|2.66
|-46.99%
|1.12
|+25.89%
