Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.77% YoY

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live : Greenply Industries has announced its Q2 results for 2024, revealing a robust performance with a 5.39% increase in revenue year-over-year and a notable 26.77% surge in profit. The company declared these results on October 28, 2024, showcasing resilience in a competitive market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite these positive year-over-year figures, the company faced some challenges in comparison to the previous quarter. Revenue saw a quarter-over-quarter growth of 9.69%, but profit experienced a significant decline of 46.69%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the industry and the impact of rising operational costs.

Further analysis indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 12.46% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.82% year-over-year. Such an uptick in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline in the last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the operational front, Greenply Industries reported a slight decrease in operating income by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a healthy increase of 21.15% year-over-year. This suggests that while the current quarter faced challenges, the long-term trajectory remains positive.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.41 for Q2, marking an impressive increase of 25.89% year-over-year, which is encouraging for investors looking for growth indicators.

In terms of stock performance, Greenply Industries has delivered a mixed bag in recent months. The stock has experienced a -2.5% return in the past week, but boasts a remarkable 47.8% return over the last six months and an impressive 60.38% return year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Greenply Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹4733.32 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹411.95 and a low of ₹157. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with out of nine analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and three have suggested a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Greenply Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 640.48 583.88 +9.69% 607.73 +5.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.52 73.38 +12.46% 77.98 +5.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.08 14.99 +0.63% 16.17 -6.74% Total Operating Expense 597.94 540.95 +10.53% 572.62 +4.42% Operating Income 42.54 42.93 -0.9% 35.11 +21.15% Net Income Before Taxes 25.64 33.72 -23.96% 20.87 +22.84% Net Income 17.63 33.06 -46.69% 13.91 +26.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.41 2.66 -46.99% 1.12 +25.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.63Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹640.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}