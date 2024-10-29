Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.77% YoY

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.77% YoY

Livemint

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.39% YoY & profit increased by 26.77% YoY.

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live

Greenply Industries Q2 Results Live : Greenply Industries has announced its Q2 results for 2024, revealing a robust performance with a 5.39% increase in revenue year-over-year and a notable 26.77% surge in profit. The company declared these results on October 28, 2024, showcasing resilience in a competitive market.

Despite these positive year-over-year figures, the company faced some challenges in comparison to the previous quarter. Revenue saw a quarter-over-quarter growth of 9.69%, but profit experienced a significant decline of 46.69%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the industry and the impact of rising operational costs.

Further analysis indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 12.46% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.82% year-over-year. Such an uptick in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline in the last quarter.

On the operational front, Greenply Industries reported a slight decrease in operating income by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, although it did see a healthy increase of 21.15% year-over-year. This suggests that while the current quarter faced challenges, the long-term trajectory remains positive.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.41 for Q2, marking an impressive increase of 25.89% year-over-year, which is encouraging for investors looking for growth indicators.

In terms of stock performance, Greenply Industries has delivered a mixed bag in recent months. The stock has experienced a -2.5% return in the past week, but boasts a remarkable 47.8% return over the last six months and an impressive 60.38% return year-to-date.

Currently, Greenply Industries holds a market capitalization of 4733.32 Cr, with a 52-week high of 411.95 and a low of 157. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with out of nine analysts covering the company, three have given a Hold rating, three have rated it as Buy, and three have suggested a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Greenply Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue640.48583.88+9.69%607.73+5.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.5273.38+12.46%77.98+5.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.0814.99+0.63%16.17-6.74%
Total Operating Expense597.94540.95+10.53%572.62+4.42%
Operating Income42.5442.93-0.9%35.11+21.15%
Net Income Before Taxes25.6433.72-23.96%20.87+22.84%
Net Income17.6333.06-46.69%13.91+26.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.412.66-46.99%1.12+25.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹640.48Cr

