Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 156.34% YOY

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 156.34% YOY

Livemint

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.84% YoY & profit increased by 156.34% YoY

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenply Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.84% & the profit increased by 156.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.39% while the profit increased by 5.58%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.09% q-o-q and increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.34% q-o-q but increased by 28.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 2.32, showing a significant increase of 159.94% Y-o-Y.

Greenply Industries has shown positive returns of 6.91% in the last week, 24.4% in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD.

With a market cap of 3184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 284.65 & 148.85 respectively, Greenply Industries continues to maintain a strong position in the market.

Out of 9 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024 is to Strong Buy with 5 analysts giving Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts giving Buy rating, 1 analyst giving Hold rating, and 1 analyst giving Sell rating.

Greenply Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue599.79620.83-3.39%469.16+27.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.1281.18-16.09%62.89+8.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5517.21-15.46%10.32+41.03%
Total Operating Expense552.01572.4-3.56%431.91+27.81%
Operating Income47.7848.43-1.34%37.25+28.26%
Net Income Before Taxes41.8836.5+14.74%22.32+87.65%
Net Income28.3726.87+5.58%11.07+156.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.321.64+41.98%0.89+159.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹599.79Cr

