Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 156.34% YOY

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenply Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.84% & the profit increased by 156.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.39% while the profit increased by 5.58%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.09% q-o-q and increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.34% q-o-q but increased by 28.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹2.32, showing a significant increase of 159.94% Y-o-Y.
Greenply Industries has shown positive returns of 6.91% in the last week, 24.4% in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD.
With a market cap of ₹3184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹284.65 & ₹148.85 respectively, Greenply Industries continues to maintain a strong position in the market.
Out of 9 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024 is to Strong Buy with 5 analysts giving Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts giving Buy rating, 1 analyst giving Hold rating, and 1 analyst giving Sell rating.
Greenply Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|599.79
|620.83
|-3.39%
|469.16
|+27.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.12
|81.18
|-16.09%
|62.89
|+8.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.55
|17.21
|-15.46%
|10.32
|+41.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|552.01
|572.4
|-3.56%
|431.91
|+27.81%
|Operating Income
|47.78
|48.43
|-1.34%
|37.25
|+28.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.88
|36.5
|+14.74%
|22.32
|+87.65%
|Net Income
|28.37
|26.87
|+5.58%
|11.07
|+156.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.32
|1.64
|+41.98%
|0.89
|+159.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹599.79Cr
