Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 156.34% YOY

Greenply Industries Q4 Results Live : Greenply Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.84% & the profit increased by 156.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.39% while the profit increased by 5.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.09% q-o-q and increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.34% q-o-q but increased by 28.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 is ₹2.32, showing a significant increase of 159.94% Y-o-Y.

Greenply Industries has shown positive returns of 6.91% in the last week, 24.4% in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD.

With a market cap of ₹3184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹284.65 & ₹148.85 respectively, Greenply Industries continues to maintain a strong position in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 9 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024 is to Strong Buy with 5 analysts giving Strong Buy rating, 2 analysts giving Buy rating, 1 analyst giving Hold rating, and 1 analyst giving Sell rating.

Greenply Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 599.79 620.83 -3.39% 469.16 +27.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.12 81.18 -16.09% 62.89 +8.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.55 17.21 -15.46% 10.32 +41.03% Total Operating Expense 552.01 572.4 -3.56% 431.91 +27.81% Operating Income 47.78 48.43 -1.34% 37.25 +28.26% Net Income Before Taxes 41.88 36.5 +14.74% 22.32 +87.65% Net Income 28.37 26.87 +5.58% 11.07 +156.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.32 1.64 +41.98% 0.89 +159.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹599.79Cr

