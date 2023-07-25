Greenply Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹0.8 crores, revenue up by 5% (YoY)2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Greenply Q1 Results: The revenue of the company rose by 5% year-on-year and reached ₹476.1 crores during the period under review
Greenply Industries Limited released their Q1 net consolidated results on Tuesday and informed that their profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹0.8 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company rose by 5% year-on-year and reached ₹476.1 crores during the period under review.
