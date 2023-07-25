Greenply Q1 Results: Net profit at 0.8 crores, revenue up by 5% (YoY)

The company was profitable only in the Plywood business as it reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹20.9 crore. Greenply reported a 4.4% (YoY) jump in the revenue in the plywood segment which reached ₹412.3 crores during the period under review. In the Plywood business, the EBITDA was ₹35.9 crores which declined by 1.2% (YoY). The EBITDA margin stood at 8.7% during the quarter ending June 2023.