Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.93% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.57% & the profit decreased by 3.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 0.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.65% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 5.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.42 for Q1 which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y. Grindwell Norton has delivered -4.92% return in the last 1 week, 16.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return.

Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of 29339.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2960 & 1875.2 respectively. As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Grindwell Norton Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue705.6691.08+2.1%668.35+5.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.6789.76-0.1%79.6+12.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.4419.66+9.05%16.69+28.46%
Total Operating Expense593.9585.74+1.39%549.84+8.01%
Operating Income111.7105.34+6.04%118.51-5.75%
Net Income Before Taxes125.41120.28+4.27%130.27-3.73%
Net Income93.1892.61+0.62%96.99-3.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.428.36+0.72%8.76-3.88%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.18Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>705.6Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
