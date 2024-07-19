Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.93% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.57% & the profit decreased by 3.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 0.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.65% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 5.75% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The EPS is ₹8.42 for Q1 which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y. Grindwell Norton has delivered -4.92% return in the last 1 week, 16.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹29339.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2960 & ₹1875.2 respectively. As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Grindwell Norton Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 705.6 691.08 +2.1% 668.35 +5.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.67 89.76 -0.1% 79.6 +12.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.44 19.66 +9.05% 16.69 +28.46% Total Operating Expense 593.9 585.74 +1.39% 549.84 +8.01% Operating Income 111.7 105.34 +6.04% 118.51 -5.75% Net Income Before Taxes 125.41 120.28 +4.27% 130.27 -3.73% Net Income 93.18 92.61 +0.62% 96.99 -3.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.42 8.36 +0.72% 8.76 -3.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹93.18Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹705.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}