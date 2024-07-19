Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.93% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q1 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.57% & the profit decreased by 3.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.1% and the profit increased by 0.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.65% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.04% q-o-q & decreased by 5.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.42 for Q1 which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y. Grindwell Norton has delivered -4.92% return in the last 1 week, 16.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.77% YTD return.
Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹29339.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2960 & ₹1875.2 respectively. As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Grindwell Norton Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|705.6
|691.08
|+2.1%
|668.35
|+5.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.67
|89.76
|-0.1%
|79.6
|+12.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.44
|19.66
|+9.05%
|16.69
|+28.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|593.9
|585.74
|+1.39%
|549.84
|+8.01%
|Operating Income
|111.7
|105.34
|+6.04%
|118.51
|-5.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.41
|120.28
|+4.27%
|130.27
|-3.73%
|Net Income
|93.18
|92.61
|+0.62%
|96.99
|-3.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.42
|8.36
|+0.72%
|8.76
|-3.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹93.18Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹705.6Cr
