Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 13.14% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 13.14% YOY

Livemint

Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 13.14% YoY

Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 Results

Grindwell Norton declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 13.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.14% and the profit increased by 5.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.16% Y-o-Y.

Grindwell Norton has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in last 6 months and 17.57% YTD return.

Currently the Grindwell Norton has a market cap of 23218.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2495 & 1720.25 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Grindwell Norton Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue667.4668.35-0.14%634.66+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.279.6-1.76%72.08+8.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9216.69+1.38%15.57+8.67%
Total Operating Expense552.89549.84+0.55%527.77+4.76%
Operating Income114.51118.51-3.38%106.89+7.13%
Net Income Before Taxes135.4130.27+3.94%119.84+12.98%
Net Income101.8996.99+5.05%90.06+13.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.28.76+5.02%8.13+13.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹101.89Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹667.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.