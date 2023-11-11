Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 13.14% YOY

Grindwell Norton declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 13.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.14% and the profit increased by 5.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.16% Y-o-Y.

Grindwell Norton has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in last 6 months and 17.57% YTD return.

Currently the Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹23218.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2495 & ₹1720.25 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Grindwell Norton Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 667.4 668.35 -0.14% 634.66 +5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 78.2 79.6 -1.76% 72.08 +8.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.92 16.69 +1.38% 15.57 +8.67% Total Operating Expense 552.89 549.84 +0.55% 527.77 +4.76% Operating Income 114.51 118.51 -3.38% 106.89 +7.13% Net Income Before Taxes 135.4 130.27 +3.94% 119.84 +12.98% Net Income 101.89 96.99 +5.05% 90.06 +13.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.2 8.76 +5.02% 8.13 +13.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹101.89Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹667.4Cr

