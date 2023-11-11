Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 13.14% YOY
Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 13.14% YoY
Grindwell Norton Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 13.14% YoY
Grindwell Norton declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 13.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.14% and the profit increased by 5.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.76% q-o-q & increased by 8.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.16% Y-o-Y.
Grindwell Norton has delivered -2.43% return in the last 1 week, 10.35% return in last 6 months and 17.57% YTD return.
Currently the Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹23218.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2495 & ₹1720.25 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
Grindwell Norton Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|667.4
|668.35
|-0.14%
|634.66
|+5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|78.2
|79.6
|-1.76%
|72.08
|+8.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.92
|16.69
|+1.38%
|15.57
|+8.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|552.89
|549.84
|+0.55%
|527.77
|+4.76%
|Operating Income
|114.51
|118.51
|-3.38%
|106.89
|+7.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.4
|130.27
|+3.94%
|119.84
|+12.98%
|Net Income
|101.89
|96.99
|+5.05%
|90.06
|+13.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.2
|8.76
|+5.02%
|8.13
|+13.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹101.89Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹667.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.