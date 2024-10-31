Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.6% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.97% YoY & profit decreased by 5.6% YoY.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live
Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live

Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 3.97% year-on-year, however, profits took a hit, decreasing by 5.6% compared to the previous year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Grindwell Norton experienced a slight decline in revenue, which fell by 1.66%. Despite this, the profit saw a modest increase of 3.22% quarter-on-quarter, indicating some resilience in the company's performance.

The financial results also highlighted a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8% on a quarterly basis but saw an increase of 5.5% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company is managing costs effectively in the short term, there are longer-term challenges to address.

Operating income for Grindwell Norton decreased by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter and fell by 7.06% year-on-year, reflecting pressures on profitability amidst rising costs in certain areas.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 8.69, marking a decline of 5.54% year-on-year. This drop in EPS indicates that shareholders may face challenges in returns as the company navigates its financial landscape.

Market performance for Grindwell Norton has been lackluster, with a return of -5.51% in the last week, -7.63% year-to-date, and a modest gain of 1.16% over the last six months. The company's current market capitalization stands at 23819.19 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2960 and a low of 1875.2.

Among analysts covering Grindwell Norton, as of 31 Oct, 2024, there is a divided outlook: 2 analysts recommend a 'Sell', 2 suggest a 'Hold', and 1 gives a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', reflecting a cautious stance as the company adjusts to its recent performance.

Grindwell Norton Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue693.87705.6-1.66%667.4+3.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.589.67-8%78.2+5.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.8221.44+6.44%16.92+34.87%
Total Operating Expense587.45593.9-1.09%552.89+6.25%
Operating Income106.42111.7-4.73%114.51-7.06%
Net Income Before Taxes127.51125.41+1.67%135.4-5.83%
Net Income96.1893.18+3.22%101.89-5.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.698.42+3.21%9.2-5.54%
FAQs
₹96.18Cr
₹693.87Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGrindwell Norton Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.6% YOY

