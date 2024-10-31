Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.6% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q2 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 3.97% year-on-year, however, profits took a hit, decreasing by 5.6% compared to the previous year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Grindwell Norton experienced a slight decline in revenue, which fell by 1.66%. Despite this, the profit saw a modest increase of 3.22% quarter-on-quarter, indicating some resilience in the company's performance.
The financial results also highlighted a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 8% on a quarterly basis but saw an increase of 5.5% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company is managing costs effectively in the short term, there are longer-term challenges to address.
Operating income for Grindwell Norton decreased by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter and fell by 7.06% year-on-year, reflecting pressures on profitability amidst rising costs in certain areas.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹8.69, marking a decline of 5.54% year-on-year. This drop in EPS indicates that shareholders may face challenges in returns as the company navigates its financial landscape.
Market performance for Grindwell Norton has been lackluster, with a return of -5.51% in the last week, -7.63% year-to-date, and a modest gain of 1.16% over the last six months. The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹23819.19 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2960 and a low of ₹1875.2.
Among analysts covering Grindwell Norton, as of 31 Oct, 2024, there is a divided outlook: 2 analysts recommend a 'Sell', 2 suggest a 'Hold', and 1 gives a 'Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold', reflecting a cautious stance as the company adjusts to its recent performance.
Grindwell Norton Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|693.87
|705.6
|-1.66%
|667.4
|+3.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.5
|89.67
|-8%
|78.2
|+5.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.82
|21.44
|+6.44%
|16.92
|+34.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|587.45
|593.9
|-1.09%
|552.89
|+6.25%
|Operating Income
|106.42
|111.7
|-4.73%
|114.51
|-7.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|127.51
|125.41
|+1.67%
|135.4
|-5.83%
|Net Income
|96.18
|93.18
|+3.22%
|101.89
|-5.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.69
|8.42
|+3.21%
|9.2
|-5.54%
