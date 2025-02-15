Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025:Grindwell Norton declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a topline increase of 6.47% year-over-year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 5.79% year-over-year, with profit recorded at ₹86.82 crore and revenue at ₹702.61 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.26% while profit saw a decrease of 9.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a slight decline of 0.29% quarter-over-quarter, but showed an increase of 5.15% year-over-year. The operating income also took a hit, down by 6.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 9.01% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹7.84, which marks a 6% decline year-over-year. Grindwell Norton has experienced a -13.45% return in the last week, -31.4% return over the past six months, and a -13.99% year-to-date return.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, Grindwell Norton boasts a market capitalization of ₹17767.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2960 and a low of ₹1638.45. Out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Sell rating, another a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.
Grindwell Norton Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|702.61
|693.87
|+1.26%
|659.94
|+6.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.26
|82.5
|-0.29%
|78.23
|+5.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.49
|22.82
|+2.94%
|17.61
|+33.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|602.66
|587.45
|+2.59%
|550.09
|+9.56%
|Operating Income
|99.95
|106.42
|-6.08%
|109.85
|-9.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|116.15
|127.51
|-8.91%
|122.39
|-5.1%
|Net Income
|86.82
|96.18
|-9.73%
|92.16
|-5.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.84
|8.69
|-9.78%
|8.34
|-6%
