Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 5.79% YOY, profit at ₹86.82 crore and revenue at ₹702.61 crore

Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025:Grindwell Norton declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a topline increase of 6.47% year-over-year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 5.79% year-over-year, with profit recorded at ₹86.82 crore and revenue at ₹702.61 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.26% while profit saw a decrease of 9.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a slight decline of 0.29% quarter-over-quarter, but showed an increase of 5.15% year-over-year. The operating income also took a hit, down by 6.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 9.01% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹7.84, which marks a 6% decline year-over-year. Grindwell Norton has experienced a -13.45% return in the last week, -31.4% return over the past six months, and a -13.99% year-to-date return.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Grindwell Norton boasts a market capitalization of ₹17767.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2960 and a low of ₹1638.45. Out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Sell rating, another a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.

Grindwell Norton Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 702.61 693.87 +1.26% 659.94 +6.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.26 82.5 -0.29% 78.23 +5.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.49 22.82 +2.94% 17.61 +33.39% Total Operating Expense 602.66 587.45 +2.59% 550.09 +9.56% Operating Income 99.95 106.42 -6.08% 109.85 -9.01% Net Income Before Taxes 116.15 127.51 -8.91% 122.39 -5.1% Net Income 86.82 96.18 -9.73% 92.16 -5.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.84 8.69 -9.78% 8.34 -6%

