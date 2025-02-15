Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 5.79% YOY, profit at ₹86.82 crore and revenue at ₹702.61 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Grindwell Norton Q3 Results 2025:Grindwell Norton declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a topline increase of 6.47% year-over-year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 5.79% year-over-year, with profit recorded at 86.82 crore and revenue at 702.61 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.26% while profit saw a decrease of 9.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a slight decline of 0.29% quarter-over-quarter, but showed an increase of 5.15% year-over-year. The operating income also took a hit, down by 6.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 9.01% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 7.84, which marks a 6% decline year-over-year. Grindwell Norton has experienced a -13.45% return in the last week, -31.4% return over the past six months, and a -13.99% year-to-date return.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Grindwell Norton boasts a market capitalization of 17767.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 2960 and a low of 1638.45. Out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Sell rating, another a Hold rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from analysts on the company's future performance.

Grindwell Norton Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue702.61693.87+1.26%659.94+6.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.2682.5-0.29%78.23+5.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.4922.82+2.94%17.61+33.39%
Total Operating Expense602.66587.45+2.59%550.09+9.56%
Operating Income99.95106.42-6.08%109.85-9.01%
Net Income Before Taxes116.15127.51-8.91%122.39-5.1%
Net Income86.8296.18-9.73%92.16-5.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.848.69-9.78%8.34-6%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹86.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹702.61Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
