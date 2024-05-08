Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.67% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.67% YOY

Livemint

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.95% YoY & profit decreased by 6.67% YoY

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.95% & the profit decreased by 6.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% and the profit increased by 0.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 6.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.36 for Q4 which decreased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.

Grindwell Norton has delivered 5.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.48% return in last 6 months and -5.66% YTD return.

Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of 24327.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2495 & 1863.6 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Grindwell Norton Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue691.08659.94+4.72%664.8+3.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.7678.23+14.74%84.54+6.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.6617.61+11.64%15.3+28.53%
Total Operating Expense585.74550.09+6.48%550.8+6.34%
Operating Income105.34109.85-4.11%114-7.6%
Net Income Before Taxes120.28122.39-1.72%132.89-9.49%
Net Income92.6192.16+0.49%99.22-6.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.368.34+0.19%8.97-6.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹92.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹691.08Cr

