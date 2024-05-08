Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.67% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.95% & the profit decreased by 6.67% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% and the profit increased by 0.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 6.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.36 for Q4 which decreased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.
Grindwell Norton has delivered 5.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.48% return in last 6 months and -5.66% YTD return.
Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹24327.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2495 & ₹1863.6 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Grindwell Norton Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|691.08
|659.94
|+4.72%
|664.8
|+3.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.76
|78.23
|+14.74%
|84.54
|+6.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.66
|17.61
|+11.64%
|15.3
|+28.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|585.74
|550.09
|+6.48%
|550.8
|+6.34%
|Operating Income
|105.34
|109.85
|-4.11%
|114
|-7.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|120.28
|122.39
|-1.72%
|132.89
|-9.49%
|Net Income
|92.61
|92.16
|+0.49%
|99.22
|-6.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.36
|8.34
|+0.19%
|8.97
|-6.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹92.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹691.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!