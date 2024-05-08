Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.67% YOY

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.95% YoY & profit decreased by 6.67% YoY

Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Live : Grindwell Norton declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.95% & the profit decreased by 6.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% and the profit increased by 0.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 6.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.36 for Q4 which decreased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.

Grindwell Norton has delivered 5.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.48% return in last 6 months and -5.66% YTD return.

Currently, Grindwell Norton has a market cap of ₹24327.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2495 & ₹1863.6 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Grindwell Norton Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 691.08 659.94 +4.72% 664.8 +3.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.76 78.23 +14.74% 84.54 +6.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.66 17.61 +11.64% 15.3 +28.53% Total Operating Expense 585.74 550.09 +6.48% 550.8 +6.34% Operating Income 105.34 109.85 -4.11% 114 -7.6% Net Income Before Taxes 120.28 122.39 -1.72% 132.89 -9.49% Net Income 92.61 92.16 +0.49% 99.22 -6.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.36 8.34 +0.19% 8.97 -6.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹92.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹691.08Cr

