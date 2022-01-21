Groww’s parent Nextbillion Tech turns a profit as consolidated revenue jumps 14-fold in FY21

In October 2021, Groww raised $251 million as a part of its latest Series E funding led by IconiQ Growth, almost tripling its valuation to $3 billion in a little over six months. The investment platform was expected to use the proceeds from that round of funding to expand its technology infrastructure and widen its reach to under-penetrated regions. It was also planning to use the funds to continue making significant investments in creating financial education and awareness about investment products.