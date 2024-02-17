GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.07% YOY

GRP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.02% & the profit increased by 9.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 8.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.69% q-o-q & increased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.
GRP has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 39.97% return in last 6 months and 4.84% YTD return.
Currently the GRP has a market cap of ₹671.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5499.8 & ₹2575 respectively.
GRP Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|109.69
|114.41
|-4.13%
|114.29
|-4.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.81
|13.08
|+5.58%
|15.21
|-9.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.28
|2.98
|+9.95%
|3.05
|+7.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.55
|106.32
|-3.55%
|110.49
|-7.19%
|Operating Income
|7.14
|8.09
|-11.69%
|3.8
|+87.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.71
|6.65
|-14.06%
|4.01
|+42.3%
|Net Income
|4.31
|4.69
|-8.03%
|3.95
|+9.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.34
|35.16
|-8.02%
|29.65
|+9.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹109.69Cr
