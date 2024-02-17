Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.07% YOY

GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.07% YOY

Livemint

GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.02% YoY & profit increased by 9.07% YoY

GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live

GRP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.02% & the profit increased by 9.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 8.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.69% q-o-q & increased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.

GRP has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 39.97% return in last 6 months and 4.84% YTD return.

Currently the GRP has a market cap of 671.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5499.8 & 2575 respectively.

GRP Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue109.69114.41-4.13%114.29-4.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.8113.08+5.58%15.21-9.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.282.98+9.95%3.05+7.64%
Total Operating Expense102.55106.32-3.55%110.49-7.19%
Operating Income7.148.09-11.69%3.8+87.89%
Net Income Before Taxes5.716.65-14.06%4.01+42.3%
Net Income4.314.69-8.03%3.95+9.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.3435.16-8.02%29.65+9.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹109.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.