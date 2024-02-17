GRP Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 9.07% YOY

GRP declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.02% & the profit increased by 9.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 8.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.58% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.69% q-o-q & increased by 87.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.07% Y-o-Y.

GRP has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 39.97% return in last 6 months and 4.84% YTD return.

Currently the GRP has a market cap of ₹671.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5499.8 & ₹2575 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GRP Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 109.69 114.41 -4.13% 114.29 -4.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.81 13.08 +5.58% 15.21 -9.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.28 2.98 +9.95% 3.05 +7.64% Total Operating Expense 102.55 106.32 -3.55% 110.49 -7.19% Operating Income 7.14 8.09 -11.69% 3.8 +87.89% Net Income Before Taxes 5.71 6.65 -14.06% 4.01 +42.3% Net Income 4.31 4.69 -8.03% 3.95 +9.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.34 35.16 -8.02% 29.65 +9.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹109.69Cr

