Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GSFCL Q4 results: Net profit drops 89% to 24.43 crore due to external headwinds in fertilisers & industrial products

GSFCL Q4 results: Net profit drops 89% to ₹24.43 crore due to external headwinds in fertilisers & industrial products

PTI

The total income fell 16.34 per cent to 2,017.46 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 from 2,411.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

GSFCL Q4 results

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFCL) on Tuesday posted a sharp 89 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to 24.43 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24 on poor sales.

Its net profit stood at 224.91 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal.

The total income fell 16.34 per cent to 2,017.46 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 from 2,411.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses remained lower at 1,993 crore in the period under review against 2,105.74 crore a year ago.

The company said FY24 was a challenging year due to external headwinds in fertilisers and industrial products segments.

"FY23-24 was a challenging year for the company due to external headwinds in both fertilisers and industrial products segments," GSFCL said.

However, with a high net-worth proportion in the overall balance sheet size and long-term debt-free position, the company has a strong financial position to fund its capex plans and wither future shock, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.