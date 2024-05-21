The total income fell 16.34 per cent to ₹ 2,017.46 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 from ₹ 2,411.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFCL) on Tuesday posted a sharp 89 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹24.43 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24 on poor sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its net profit stood at ₹224.91 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal.

The company's expenses remained lower at ₹1,993 crore in the period under review against ₹2,105.74 crore a year ago.

The company said FY24 was a challenging year due to external headwinds in fertilisers and industrial products segments.

"FY23-24 was a challenging year for the company due to external headwinds in both fertilisers and industrial products segments," GSFCL said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, with a high net-worth proportion in the overall balance sheet size and long-term debt-free position, the company has a strong financial position to fund its capex plans and wither future shock, it added.

