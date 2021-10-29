OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results / GSK Pharma net profit rises over two-folds to 204 cr in Sept quarter
Listen to this article

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals saw its consolidated net profit rise more than two-folds during the September quarter. The pharmaceutical major posted a consolidated net profit of 204.24 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of 76.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, marking a growth of almost 270 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose to 1,009.87 crore, compared to 879.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing opn Friday.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

“Our established brands grew in their respective therapeutic portfolios. Augmentin and Calpol regained their place amongst the top five brands in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market (1PM). Our promoted portfolio also gained market share, while products from our innovation and specialty pipeline continued to make inroads to serve more patients," said GSK Pharma Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh.

The company continues to find ways to leverage innovations in emerging technologies and deliver even greater value to shareholders, he added.

“We also improved our operational efficiencies, driven by sales growth and cost rationalisation. We also improved our cash position backed by working capital improvements. We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving us towards the better end of a meaningful performance improvement," Venkatesh noted.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout