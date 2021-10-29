Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results / GSK Pharma net profit rises over two-folds to 204 cr in Sept quarter

GSK Pharma net profit rises over two-folds to 204 cr in Sept quarter

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals recorded almost 270 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the September quarter.
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose to 1,009.87 crore, compared to 879.32 crore in the year-ago period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals saw its consolidated net profit rise more than two-folds during the September quarter. The pharmaceutical major posted a consolidated net profit of 204.24 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of 76.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, marking a growth of almost 270 per cent.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals saw its consolidated net profit rise more than two-folds during the September quarter. The pharmaceutical major posted a consolidated net profit of 204.24 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of 76.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, marking a growth of almost 270 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose to 1,009.87 crore, compared to 879.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing opn Friday.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review rose to 1,009.87 crore, compared to 879.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing opn Friday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company follows a January-December financial year.

“Our established brands grew in their respective therapeutic portfolios. Augmentin and Calpol regained their place amongst the top five brands in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market (1PM). Our promoted portfolio also gained market share, while products from our innovation and specialty pipeline continued to make inroads to serve more patients," said GSK Pharma Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh.

The company continues to find ways to leverage innovations in emerging technologies and deliver even greater value to shareholders, he added.

“We also improved our operational efficiencies, driven by sales growth and cost rationalisation. We also improved our cash position backed by working capital improvements. We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving us towards the better end of a meaningful performance improvement," Venkatesh noted.

MINT PREMIUM See All

PolicyBazaar IPO Opens Next Week. Should You Apply?

Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty near 17,800; IRCT ...

IRCTC: The incredible govt move that burned ₹18,000 cr ...

The millionaires' club at Paytm

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!