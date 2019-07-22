New Delhi: Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Monday reported a 35% rise in its standalone profit to 113.54 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company had posted a net profit of 84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to 818.78 crore for the quarter under consideration as against 753.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals ended at 1182.65 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.78% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Standalone revenue from operations of  GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stood at ₹825.35 crore for the quarter under consideration. (Mint)

