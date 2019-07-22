New Delhi: Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Monday reported a 35% rise in its standalone profit to ₹113.54 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to ₹818.78 crore for the quarter under consideration as against ₹753.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals ended at ₹1182.65 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.78% from its previous close.

