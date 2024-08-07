GTN Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.45Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.23% YoY

GTN Industries Q1 Results Live : GTN Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 6.23% Year-over-Year (YoY) amounting to ₹0.45cr in profit.
In the same period last fiscal year, GTN Industries had reported a loss of ₹2.31cr, making this quarter a significant turnaround for the company.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 15.35% indicating a positive trajectory for GTN Industries.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a rise of 9.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 1.01% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 143.33% QoQ and 129.02% YoY, showcasing operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.26, marking a significant 119.75% increase YoY, reflecting growth in profitability.
Despite the positive financial results, GTN Industries has seen negative returns in various time frames - -4.51% in the last week, -20.76% in the last 6 months, and -27.5% Year-to-Date (YTD).
Currently, GTN Industries has a market capitalization of ₹62.79 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹63 & ₹29.43 respectively.
GTN Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.51
|40.32
|+15.35%
|49.6
|-6.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.92
|3.58
|+9.5%
|3.96
|-1.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.93
|0.93
|-0%
|0.91
|+2.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|45.86
|41.82
|+9.66%
|51.84
|-11.54%
|Operating Income
|0.65
|-1.5
|+143.33%
|-2.24
|+129.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.58
|-2.12
|+127.36%
|-2.94
|+119.73%
|Net Income
|0.45
|-1.47
|+130.61%
|-2.31
|+119.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|-0.84
|+130.95%
|-1.32
|+119.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.45Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.51Cr
