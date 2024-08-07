GTN Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.45Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.23% YoY

GTN Industries Q1 Results Live : GTN Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 6.23% Year-over-Year (YoY) amounting to ₹0.45cr in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same period last fiscal year, GTN Industries had reported a loss of ₹2.31cr, making this quarter a significant turnaround for the company.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 15.35% indicating a positive trajectory for GTN Industries.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a rise of 9.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 1.01% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 143.33% QoQ and 129.02% YoY, showcasing operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.26, marking a significant 119.75% increase YoY, reflecting growth in profitability.

Despite the positive financial results, GTN Industries has seen negative returns in various time frames - -4.51% in the last week, -20.76% in the last 6 months, and -27.5% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, GTN Industries has a market capitalization of ₹62.79 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹63 & ₹29.43 respectively.

GTN Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.51 40.32 +15.35% 49.6 -6.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.92 3.58 +9.5% 3.96 -1.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.93 0.93 -0% 0.91 +2.2% Total Operating Expense 45.86 41.82 +9.66% 51.84 -11.54% Operating Income 0.65 -1.5 +143.33% -2.24 +129.02% Net Income Before Taxes 0.58 -2.12 +127.36% -2.94 +119.73% Net Income 0.45 -1.47 +130.61% -2.31 +119.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 -0.84 +130.95% -1.32 +119.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.45Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹46.51Cr

