Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GTN Industries Q1 results : profit at 0.45Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.23% YoY

GTN Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.45Cr, Revenue decreased by 6.23% YoY

Livemint

GTN Industries Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 6.23% YoY & profit at 0.45Cr

GTN Industries Q1 Results Live

GTN Industries Q1 Results Live : GTN Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 6.23% Year-over-Year (YoY) amounting to 0.45cr in profit.

In the same period last fiscal year, GTN Industries had reported a loss of 2.31cr, making this quarter a significant turnaround for the company.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 15.35% indicating a positive trajectory for GTN Industries.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a rise of 9.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 1.01% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 143.33% QoQ and 129.02% YoY, showcasing operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.26, marking a significant 119.75% increase YoY, reflecting growth in profitability.

Despite the positive financial results, GTN Industries has seen negative returns in various time frames - -4.51% in the last week, -20.76% in the last 6 months, and -27.5% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, GTN Industries has a market capitalization of 62.79 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 63 & 29.43 respectively.

GTN Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.5140.32+15.35%49.6-6.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.923.58+9.5%3.96-1.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.930.93-0%0.91+2.2%
Total Operating Expense45.8641.82+9.66%51.84-11.54%
Operating Income0.65-1.5+143.33%-2.24+129.02%
Net Income Before Taxes0.58-2.12+127.36%-2.94+119.73%
Net Income0.45-1.47+130.61%-2.31+119.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.26-0.84+130.95%-1.32+119.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.45Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹46.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

