GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.2% YOY

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : GTPL Hathway announced its Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, revealing a YoY increase in revenue by 8.9% while witnessing a significant drop of 60.2% in profit.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.38% growth in revenue and an 8.43% increase in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.15% sequentially but increased by 4.93% YoY.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 5.15% q-o-q and 53.32% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 1.27, marking a 60.19% drop YoY.

In terms of market performance, GTPL Hathway delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -13.11% return in the last 6 months, and -9.84% YTD return.

As of now, the company holds a market cap of 1937.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 217.8 & 112.7 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue843.37807.98+4.38%774.44+8.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.6340.09-1.15%37.77+4.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.8990.4+1.65%73.89+24.36%
Total Operating Expense822.02785.47+4.65%728.69+12.81%
Operating Income21.3622.52-5.15%45.75-53.32%
Net Income Before Taxes21.7121.77-0.3%47.66-54.45%
Net Income14.2913.18+8.43%35.91-60.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.271.17+8.55%3.19-60.19%
FAQs
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
