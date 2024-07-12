GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.2% YOY

GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : GTPL Hathway announced its Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, revealing a YoY increase in revenue by 8.9% while witnessing a significant drop of 60.2% in profit.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.38% growth in revenue and an 8.43% increase in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.15% sequentially but increased by 4.93% YoY.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 5.15% q-o-q and 53.32% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.27, marking a 60.19% drop YoY.

In terms of market performance, GTPL Hathway delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -13.11% return in the last 6 months, and -9.84% YTD return.

As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹1937.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹112.7 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 843.37 807.98 +4.38% 774.44 +8.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.63 40.09 -1.15% 37.77 +4.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.89 90.4 +1.65% 73.89 +24.36% Total Operating Expense 822.02 785.47 +4.65% 728.69 +12.81% Operating Income 21.36 22.52 -5.15% 45.75 -53.32% Net Income Before Taxes 21.71 21.77 -0.3% 47.66 -54.45% Net Income 14.29 13.18 +8.43% 35.91 -60.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.27 1.17 +8.55% 3.19 -60.19%