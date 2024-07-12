GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.2% YOY

GTPL Hathway Q1 Results Live : GTPL Hathway announced its Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, revealing a YoY increase in revenue by 8.9% while witnessing a significant drop of 60.2% in profit.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.38% growth in revenue and an 8.43% increase in profit.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.15% sequentially but increased by 4.93% YoY.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 5.15% q-o-q and 53.32% y-o-y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹1.27, marking a 60.19% drop YoY.
In terms of market performance, GTPL Hathway delivered -2.92% return in the last week, -13.11% return in the last 6 months, and -9.84% YTD return.
As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹1937.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹112.7 respectively.
GTPL Hathway Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|843.37
|807.98
|+4.38%
|774.44
|+8.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.63
|40.09
|-1.15%
|37.77
|+4.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.89
|90.4
|+1.65%
|73.89
|+24.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|822.02
|785.47
|+4.65%
|728.69
|+12.81%
|Operating Income
|21.36
|22.52
|-5.15%
|45.75
|-53.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.71
|21.77
|-0.3%
|47.66
|-54.45%
|Net Income
|14.29
|13.18
|+8.43%
|35.91
|-60.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.27
|1.17
|+8.55%
|3.19
|-60.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.29Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹843.37Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!