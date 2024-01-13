GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.98% YOY

GTPL Hathway declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.1% & the profit decreased by 36.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.2% and the profit decreased by 30.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.92% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 29.43% q-o-q & decreased by 17.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.83% Y-o-Y.
GTPL Hathway has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 74.1% return in last 6 months and 3.77% YTD return.
Currently the GTPL Hathway has a market cap of ₹2230.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹93.75 respectively.
GTPL Hathway Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|850.88
|779.19
|+9.2%
|685.63
|+24.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.58
|39.25
|+5.92%
|37.92
|+9.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.88
|82.03
|+10.78%
|75.82
|+19.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|821.04
|736.91
|+11.42%
|649.34
|+26.44%
|Operating Income
|29.84
|42.28
|-29.43%
|36.29
|-17.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.49
|47.91
|-30.09%
|53.94
|-37.9%
|Net Income
|23.68
|34.22
|-30.8%
|37.57
|-36.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.11
|3.05
|-30.82%
|3.34
|-36.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.68Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹850.88Cr
