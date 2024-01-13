GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.98% YOY

GTPL Hathway declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.1% & the profit decreased by 36.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.2% and the profit decreased by 30.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.92% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.43% q-o-q & decreased by 17.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.83% Y-o-Y.

GTPL Hathway has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 74.1% return in last 6 months and 3.77% YTD return.

Currently the GTPL Hathway has a market cap of ₹2230.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹93.75 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 850.88 779.19 +9.2% 685.63 +24.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.58 39.25 +5.92% 37.92 +9.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.88 82.03 +10.78% 75.82 +19.86% Total Operating Expense 821.04 736.91 +11.42% 649.34 +26.44% Operating Income 29.84 42.28 -29.43% 36.29 -17.77% Net Income Before Taxes 33.49 47.91 -30.09% 53.94 -37.9% Net Income 23.68 34.22 -30.8% 37.57 -36.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.11 3.05 -30.82% 3.34 -36.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.68Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹850.88Cr

