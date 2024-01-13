Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.98% YOY

GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 36.98% YOY

Livemint

GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.1% YoY & profit decreased by 36.98% YoY

GTPL Hathway Q3 FY24 Results Live

GTPL Hathway declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.1% & the profit decreased by 36.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.2% and the profit decreased by 30.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.92% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.43% q-o-q & decreased by 17.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.83% Y-o-Y.

GTPL Hathway has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 74.1% return in last 6 months and 3.77% YTD return.

Currently the GTPL Hathway has a market cap of 2230.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 217.8 & 93.75 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue850.88779.19+9.2%685.63+24.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.5839.25+5.92%37.92+9.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.8882.03+10.78%75.82+19.86%
Total Operating Expense821.04736.91+11.42%649.34+26.44%
Operating Income29.8442.28-29.43%36.29-17.77%
Net Income Before Taxes33.4947.91-30.09%53.94-37.9%
Net Income23.6834.22-30.8%37.57-36.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.113.05-30.82%3.34-36.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.68Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹850.88Cr

