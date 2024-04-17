Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 results : profit at 13.18Cr, Revenue increased by 16.69% YoY

GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 16.69% YoY & profit at ₹13.18Cr

Livemint

GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 16.69% YoY & profit at 13.18Cr

GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 Results Live

GTPL Hathway declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.69% & the profit came at 13.18cr. It is noteworthy that GTPL Hathway had declared a loss of 11.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 24.54% q-o-q & increased by 235.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.17 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 2278.05% Y-o-Y. GTPL Hathway has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in the last 6 months, and -1.91% YTD return.

Currently, GTPL Hathway has a market cap of 2108.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 217.8 & 98.65 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue807.98850.88-5.04%692.42+16.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.0941.58-3.57%38.18+5.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.490.88-0.53%99.66-9.3%
Total Operating Expense785.47821.04-4.33%709+10.78%
Operating Income22.5229.84-24.54%-16.59+235.75%
Net Income Before Taxes21.7733.49-34.99%-11.1+296.17%
Net Income13.1823.68-44.33%-11.75+212.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.172.11-44.55%0.05+2278.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹807.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

