GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹13.18Cr, Revenue increased by 16.69% YoY

GTPL Hathway declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.69% & the profit came at ₹13.18cr. It is noteworthy that GTPL Hathway had declared a loss of ₹11.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 24.54% q-o-q & increased by 235.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.17 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 2278.05% Y-o-Y. GTPL Hathway has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in the last 6 months, and -1.91% YTD return.

Currently, GTPL Hathway has a market cap of ₹2108.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹98.65 respectively.

GTPL Hathway Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 807.98 850.88 -5.04% 692.42 +16.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.09 41.58 -3.57% 38.18 +5.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.4 90.88 -0.53% 99.66 -9.3% Total Operating Expense 785.47 821.04 -4.33% 709 +10.78% Operating Income 22.52 29.84 -24.54% -16.59 +235.75% Net Income Before Taxes 21.77 33.49 -34.99% -11.1 +296.17% Net Income 13.18 23.68 -44.33% -11.75 +212.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.17 2.11 -44.55% 0.05 +2278.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.18Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹807.98Cr

