GTPL Hathway Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹13.18Cr, Revenue increased by 16.69% YoY

GTPL Hathway declared their Q4 FY24 results on 15 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.69% & the profit came at ₹13.18cr. It is noteworthy that GTPL Hathway had declared a loss of ₹11.75cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.01% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 24.54% q-o-q & increased by 235.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.17 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 2278.05% Y-o-Y. GTPL Hathway has delivered 4.75% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in the last 6 months, and -1.91% YTD return.
Currently, GTPL Hathway has a market cap of ₹2108.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹217.8 & ₹98.65 respectively.
GTPL Hathway Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|807.98
|850.88
|-5.04%
|692.42
|+16.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.09
|41.58
|-3.57%
|38.18
|+5.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.4
|90.88
|-0.53%
|99.66
|-9.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|785.47
|821.04
|-4.33%
|709
|+10.78%
|Operating Income
|22.52
|29.84
|-24.54%
|-16.59
|+235.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.77
|33.49
|-34.99%
|-11.1
|+296.17%
|Net Income
|13.18
|23.68
|-44.33%
|-11.75
|+212.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.17
|2.11
|-44.55%
|0.05
|+2278.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹807.98Cr
