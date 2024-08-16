Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.13% YoY

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live : Gufic Biosciences declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 4% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit increased by 4.04%.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 1.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased significantly by 24.27% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of cost management.
Operating income for Gufic Biosciences was up by 5.32% QoQ and showed a modest increase of 0.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.08, which represents a decline of 2.35% YoY. The decrease in EPS could be attributed to increased operating costs and other financial factors affecting the bottom line.
Gufic Biosciences has delivered a -1.93% return in the past week, a 4.91% return over the last six months, and a 9.75% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence and market performance over different time frames.
As of now, Gufic Biosciences has a market capitalization of ₹3,484.71 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹386.95 and ₹237.35, respectively, showcasing the stock's trading range over the past year.
Gufic Biosciences Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|202.81
|194.99
|+4.01%
|195.02
|+4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.05
|29.6
|-1.88%
|23.37
|+24.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.31
|4.34
|-0.85%
|4.24
|+1.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|171.34
|165.11
|+3.77%
|163.78
|+4.61%
|Operating Income
|31.47
|29.89
|+5.32%
|31.24
|+0.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.1
|27.12
|+3.63%
|28.05
|+0.2%
|Net Income
|20.86
|20.05
|+4.04%
|20.62
|+1.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.08
|2
|+4%
|2.13
|-2.35%
