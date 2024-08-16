Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.13% YoY

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.13% YoY

Livemint

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4% YoY & profit increased by 1.13% YoY

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live : Gufic Biosciences declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 4% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit increased by 4.04%.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 1.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased significantly by 24.27% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of cost management.

Operating income for Gufic Biosciences was up by 5.32% QoQ and showed a modest increase of 0.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.08, which represents a decline of 2.35% YoY. The decrease in EPS could be attributed to increased operating costs and other financial factors affecting the bottom line.

Gufic Biosciences has delivered a -1.93% return in the past week, a 4.91% return over the last six months, and a 9.75% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence and market performance over different time frames.

As of now, Gufic Biosciences has a market capitalization of 3,484.71 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are 386.95 and 237.35, respectively, showcasing the stock's trading range over the past year.

Gufic Biosciences Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue202.81194.99+4.01%195.02+4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.0529.6-1.88%23.37+24.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.314.34-0.85%4.24+1.62%
Total Operating Expense171.34165.11+3.77%163.78+4.61%
Operating Income31.4729.89+5.32%31.24+0.75%
Net Income Before Taxes28.127.12+3.63%28.05+0.2%
Net Income20.8620.05+4.04%20.62+1.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.082+4%2.13-2.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹20.86Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹202.81Cr

