Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.13% YoY

Gufic Biosciences Q1 Results Live : Gufic Biosciences declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 4% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit increased by 4.04%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 1.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but increased significantly by 24.27% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of cost management.

Operating income for Gufic Biosciences was up by 5.32% QoQ and showed a modest increase of 0.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.08, which represents a decline of 2.35% YoY. The decrease in EPS could be attributed to increased operating costs and other financial factors affecting the bottom line.

Gufic Biosciences has delivered a -1.93% return in the past week, a 4.91% return over the last six months, and a 9.75% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate varying levels of investor confidence and market performance over different time frames.

As of now, Gufic Biosciences has a market capitalization of ₹3,484.71 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹386.95 and ₹237.35, respectively, showcasing the stock's trading range over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gufic Biosciences Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 202.81 194.99 +4.01% 195.02 +4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.05 29.6 -1.88% 23.37 +24.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.31 4.34 -0.85% 4.24 +1.62% Total Operating Expense 171.34 165.11 +3.77% 163.78 +4.61% Operating Income 31.47 29.89 +5.32% 31.24 +0.75% Net Income Before Taxes 28.1 27.12 +3.63% 28.05 +0.2% Net Income 20.86 20.05 +4.04% 20.62 +1.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.08 2 +4% 2.13 -2.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.86Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹202.81Cr

