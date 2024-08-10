Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 22.1% YoY

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year increase in revenue by 7.06%, while the loss decreased by 22.1%. This shows a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.43%, and the loss decreased by 3.59%. This indicates that while the company has made notable progress on a yearly basis, there are still challenges to address on a quarterly basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.18% year-over-year. The rise in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is spending more on operational aspects, which could impact profitability if not managed well.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 66.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 34.17% year-over-year. This significant rise in operating income highlights the company’s improved efficiency and better management of its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-6.06, which is an improvement of 22.11% year-over-year. Although still in the negative territory, the increase in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has delivered a -4.17% return in the last week, a -9.07% return in the last six months, and a -4.07% year-to-date return. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company’s shares.

Currently, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹5472.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹868.8 and a low of ₹623. These figures reflect the company's market position and the range within which its stock has traded over the past year.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 977.3 1001.62 -2.43% 912.81 +7.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.83 67.69 +1.68% 66.71 +3.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 96.66 96.72 -0.06% 89.47 +8.04% Total Operating Expense 1000.19 1069.49 -6.48% 947.58 +5.55% Operating Income -22.89 -67.87 +66.27% -34.77 +34.17% Net Income Before Taxes -50.28 -102.36 +50.88% -57.16 +12.04% Net Income -44.53 -46.19 +3.59% -57.16 +22.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.06 -6.29 +3.66% -7.78 +22.11%