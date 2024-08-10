Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 22.1% YoY

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year increase in revenue by 7.06%, while the loss decreased by 22.1%. This shows a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.43%, and the loss decreased by 3.59%. This indicates that while the company has made notable progress on a yearly basis, there are still challenges to address on a quarterly basis.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.18% year-over-year. The rise in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is spending more on operational aspects, which could impact profitability if not managed well.
On a positive note, the operating income was up by 66.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 34.17% year-over-year. This significant rise in operating income highlights the company’s improved efficiency and better management of its core operations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-6.06, which is an improvement of 22.11% year-over-year. Although still in the negative territory, the increase in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.
In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has delivered a -4.17% return in the last week, a -9.07% return in the last six months, and a -4.07% year-to-date return. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company’s shares.
Currently, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹5472.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹868.8 and a low of ₹623. These figures reflect the company's market position and the range within which its stock has traded over the past year.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|977.3
|1001.62
|-2.43%
|912.81
|+7.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.83
|67.69
|+1.68%
|66.71
|+3.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|96.66
|96.72
|-0.06%
|89.47
|+8.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|1000.19
|1069.49
|-6.48%
|947.58
|+5.55%
|Operating Income
|-22.89
|-67.87
|+66.27%
|-34.77
|+34.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-50.28
|-102.36
|+50.88%
|-57.16
|+12.04%
|Net Income
|-44.53
|-46.19
|+3.59%
|-57.16
|+22.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.06
|-6.29
|+3.66%
|-7.78
|+22.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-44.53Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹977.3Cr
