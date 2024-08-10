Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 22.1% YoY

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 22.1% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.06% YoY & loss decreased by 22.1% YoY

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year increase in revenue by 7.06%, while the loss decreased by 22.1%. This shows a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.43%, and the loss decreased by 3.59%. This indicates that while the company has made notable progress on a yearly basis, there are still challenges to address on a quarterly basis.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.18% year-over-year. The rise in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is spending more on operational aspects, which could impact profitability if not managed well.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 66.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 34.17% year-over-year. This significant rise in operating income highlights the company’s improved efficiency and better management of its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -6.06, which is an improvement of 22.11% year-over-year. Although still in the negative territory, the increase in EPS suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

In terms of stock performance, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has delivered a -4.17% return in the last week, a -9.07% return in the last six months, and a -4.07% year-to-date return. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company’s shares.

Currently, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has a market cap of 5472.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of 868.8 and a low of 623. These figures reflect the company's market position and the range within which its stock has traded over the past year.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue977.31001.62-2.43%912.81+7.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8367.69+1.68%66.71+3.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization96.6696.72-0.06%89.47+8.04%
Total Operating Expense1000.191069.49-6.48%947.58+5.55%
Operating Income-22.89-67.87+66.27%-34.77+34.17%
Net Income Before Taxes-50.28-102.36+50.88%-57.16+12.04%
Net Income-44.53-46.19+3.59%-57.16+22.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.06-6.29+3.66%-7.78+22.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-44.53Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹977.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.