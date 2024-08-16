Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Apollo Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 35.39% year-over-year. However, the profit for the quarter increased by a notable 22.78% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.35%, while the profit surged by an impressive 319.43%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 7.21% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.58% year-over-year, indicating increased costs in managing the business. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income showed resilience with a 3.3% increase q-o-q, although it experienced a significant decrease of 124.07% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.37, marking a 22.55% increase year-over-year. This rise in EPS indicates a positive return for shareholders, despite the decline in revenue.

Gujarat Apollo Industries has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the last six months, and a -0.54% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the challenging market conditions the company has faced in recent times.

Currently, Gujarat Apollo Industries has a market capitalization of ₹305.56 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹331.7 and a 52-week low of ₹206, reflecting its volatile trading performance over the past year.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.53 13 -34.35% 13.21 -35.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.78 1.66 +7.21% 1.64 +8.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.15 1.15 +0.21% 1.22 -5.68% Total Operating Expense 11.76 16.34 -28% 14.65 -19.71% Operating Income -3.23 -3.34 +3.3% -1.44 -124.07% Net Income Before Taxes 4.68 0.79 +491.78% 3.27 +43.2% Net Income 3.98 -1.81 +319.43% 3.24 +22.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.37 -1.54 +318.64% 2.75 +22.55%