Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 35.39% YoY & profit increased by 22.78% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live
Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Apollo Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 35.39% year-over-year. However, the profit for the quarter increased by a notable 22.78% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.35%, while the profit surged by an impressive 319.43%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 7.21% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.58% year-over-year, indicating increased costs in managing the business. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income showed resilience with a 3.3% increase q-o-q, although it experienced a significant decrease of 124.07% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.37, marking a 22.55% increase year-over-year. This rise in EPS indicates a positive return for shareholders, despite the decline in revenue.

Gujarat Apollo Industries has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the last six months, and a -0.54% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the challenging market conditions the company has faced in recent times.

Currently, Gujarat Apollo Industries has a market capitalization of 305.56 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 331.7 and a 52-week low of 206, reflecting its volatile trading performance over the past year.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.5313-34.35%13.21-35.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.781.66+7.21%1.64+8.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.15+0.21%1.22-5.68%
Total Operating Expense11.7616.34-28%14.65-19.71%
Operating Income-3.23-3.34+3.3%-1.44-124.07%
Net Income Before Taxes4.680.79+491.78%3.27+43.2%
Net Income3.98-1.81+319.43%3.24+22.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.37-1.54+318.64%2.75+22.55%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.98Cr
₹8.53Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.75
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.38%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,945.00
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    49.85 (1.72%)

    Dabur India

    612.05
    11:07 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.8 (1.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.20
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.45 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue