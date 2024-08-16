Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Livemint

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 35.39% YoY & profit increased by 22.78% YoY

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Apollo Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 35.39% year-over-year. However, the profit for the quarter increased by a notable 22.78% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.35%, while the profit surged by an impressive 319.43%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 7.21% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.58% year-over-year, indicating increased costs in managing the business. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income showed resilience with a 3.3% increase q-o-q, although it experienced a significant decrease of 124.07% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.37, marking a 22.55% increase year-over-year. This rise in EPS indicates a positive return for shareholders, despite the decline in revenue.

Gujarat Apollo Industries has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the last six months, and a -0.54% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the challenging market conditions the company has faced in recent times.

Currently, Gujarat Apollo Industries has a market capitalization of 305.56 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 331.7 and a 52-week low of 206, reflecting its volatile trading performance over the past year.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.5313-34.35%13.21-35.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.781.66+7.21%1.64+8.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.15+0.21%1.22-5.68%
Total Operating Expense11.7616.34-28%14.65-19.71%
Operating Income-3.23-3.34+3.3%-1.44-124.07%
Net Income Before Taxes4.680.79+491.78%3.27+43.2%
Net Income3.98-1.81+319.43%3.24+22.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.37-1.54+318.64%2.75+22.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

