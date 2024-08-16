Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.78% YoY

Gujarat Apollo Industries Q1 Results Live : Gujarat Apollo Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline, or revenue, saw a significant decrease of 35.39% year-over-year. However, the profit for the quarter increased by a notable 22.78% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.35%, while the profit surged by an impressive 319.43%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 7.21% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.58% year-over-year, indicating increased costs in managing the business. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income showed resilience with a 3.3% increase q-o-q, although it experienced a significant decrease of 124.07% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.37, marking a 22.55% increase year-over-year. This rise in EPS indicates a positive return for shareholders, despite the decline in revenue.
Gujarat Apollo Industries has delivered a -1.31% return in the last week, a -9.57% return over the last six months, and a -0.54% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the challenging market conditions the company has faced in recent times.
Currently, Gujarat Apollo Industries has a market capitalization of ₹305.56 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹331.7 and a 52-week low of ₹206, reflecting its volatile trading performance over the past year.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.53
|13
|-34.35%
|13.21
|-35.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.78
|1.66
|+7.21%
|1.64
|+8.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.15
|1.15
|+0.21%
|1.22
|-5.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.76
|16.34
|-28%
|14.65
|-19.71%
|Operating Income
|-3.23
|-3.34
|+3.3%
|-1.44
|-124.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.68
|0.79
|+491.78%
|3.27
|+43.2%
|Net Income
|3.98
|-1.81
|+319.43%
|3.24
|+22.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.37
|-1.54
|+318.64%
|2.75
|+22.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.98Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.53Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar